The Northern Lights Put On A Stunning Show In Canada That Turned The Sky Purple & Red (PHOTOS)
If you didn't catch it in person, check out these photos!
The northern lights put on a stunning show overnight across Canada that tinted the dark sky beautifully and the photos are incredible!
You might be used to the classic sight of the aurora borealis in swirling shades of green but late on November 3 and into the early morning hours on November 4, that green combined spectacularly with hues of purple and red.
People all over the country from Alberta to Ontario to Quebec were sharing photos they took on social media of the northern lights putting on a show overnight.
In the photos, you can see the classic green hue of the aurora swirling around but then there are bursts of purple and red that shoot up into the night sky with sparkling stars in the background.
It seems like a lot of people were caught off guard by the northern lights this time because some posted that they were shocked and surprised to see the auroral display. Others said that they had to hurry outside to get photos!
The weekend before this nighttime show happened, a strong geomagnetic storm caused the northern lights to dip so far south that it could be seen across the entire country!