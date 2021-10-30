Trending Tags

The Northern Lights Will Be Visible Across Canada This Weekend & Here's How You Can See It

If you're lucky there won't be a cloud in the sky!

Chong Wei | Unsplash

Get ready because the northern lights are dipping far south in Canada this weekend and will be visible across the entire country.

A strong geomagnetic storm — which causes the northern lights — is expected to start around midday on Saturday, October 30, after a solar flare caused a solar storm to erupt into space directly at Earth.

During a geomagnetic storm, the arc of the northern lights pushes south; the stronger the storm, the further south it can be seen. With this one, it's expected that visibility will cover the entire county!

While you don't need any special equipment to spot the dancing aurora borealis, it helps to avoid light pollution and have clear skies.

According to The Weather Network, it's expected that much of B.C. and Alberta will be cloudless on Saturday evening, which sets the stage for prime viewing of the northern lights, especially if you get away from city lights.

Parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba will get a break in the clouds at night but viewing could be tricky. Cloud cover is expected to extend from Southern Ontario through to Southern Quebec, which could block the northern lights.

Skies should be mostly clear in Atlantic Canada.

There is the potential for the northern lights to continue to be visible far south even on Sunday, October 31, so if you don't spot it on Saturday, you can try again!

