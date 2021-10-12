Trending Tags

The Northern Lights Could Be Seen Across Canada Last Night & The Pics Are Unreal (PHOTOS)

Now that was a seriously impressive geomagnetic storm!

The Northern Lights Could Be Seen Across Canada Last Night & The Pics Are Unreal (PHOTOS)
pilens | Dreamstime, pictureguy66 | Dreamstime

The northern lights put on a superb display across parts of Canada, lighting up the skies during a large geomagnetic storm.

Photographers across the country were quick to get their cameras out and they've been posting their best northern lights photos from Monday, October 11.

Shades of green, yellow and red flickered across the skies in Alberta.

Dan Davies, who lives in Fort St. John, B.C., snapped these amazing pictures of the sky.

In Fort Nelson, B.C., Glenn captured these wonderful red and pink colours.

Over in Edmonton, one Twitter user saw streaks of green dancing across the skies above them and were quick to grab a picture.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

