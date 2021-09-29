Trending Tags

This Tiny Manitoba Town Was Voted One Of The Best Spots In Canada & It Looks So Magical

A nature-lover's paradise.

Slowmotiongli | Dreamstime, Chbaum | Dreamstime

We always see pictures of Vancouver or Toronto splashed across social media, but it turns out that there are some truly wonderful sights to see in some small towns across the country.

Travel + Leisure recently released a list of the 12 best small towns in Canada that "deliver on adventure, charm, and hospitality" and the Northern town of Churchill, Manitoba earned itself a spot on the list.

Did you know that you could see the Northern Lights without going up to the Territories? Well, you can catch the marvellous light display in Churchill up to 300 days of the year, according to Travel Manitoba, but February and March are the best times to view it clearly.

Churchill is known as the polar bear capital of the world, and there are lots of guided tours that'll take you out to safely view the fuzzy white creatures. The best time to view the bears is in October and November.

And if you're more into marine creatures, visit in June to September to spot pods of belugas cruising through Hudson Bay. Over 50,000 of the majestic creatures pass through the area, so you'll most likely be able to spot a few if you're there during the right months.

Whether you're an expert photographer or a total amateur, the landscape and stunning wildlife are so beautiful that all of your pictures will be totally Insta-worthy.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

