This Tiny Newfoundland Town Was Voted One Of The Best Spots In Canada & These Pics Prove It

A must-see gem.

Tom Eagan | Dreamstime

We've all seen beautiful pictures of popular tourist destinations like Banff or Niagara Falls, but it turns out that there are some truly wonderful small towns across the country that you may have never even heard of.

Travel + Leisure recently released a list of the 12 best small towns in Canada that "deliver on adventure, charm, and hospitality" and a picturesque town called Trinity in Newfoundland and Labrador made the list.

Known by locals as Trinity Bight, the town has kept and maintained beautiful buildings from the 19th century that'll make you feel like you've taken a step back in time.

If you love wildlife, you're in luck. Trinity is a great spot for whale watching with humpback, minke, fin, sperm, and other species roaming in the area. You might also see some dolphins in the fall months.

It's also a wonderful area for bird watchers with feathered friends such as eagles, puffins, gannets, and kittiwakes to be spotted.

Since it's right on the water, fresh seafood is always on the menu. Pair it with a local beer, and you've got a perfect meal.

And there are gorgeous scenes along the popular hiking trails on the Atlantic coast. Make your you have your phone with you to snap some pure Instagram gold.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

