EN - News
The Northern Lights Are Putting On An Epic Storm This Weekend In BC & Alberta

Eyes to the skies!

pilens | Dreamstime, pictureguy66 | Dreamstime

The Northern Lights are expected to put on an amazing Halloween display — but only parts of B.C. and Alberta are predicted to see it.

The latest aurora borealis forecast is predicting a strong geomagnetic storm pre-dawn Saturday, October 30 between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to The Weather Network's Tyler Hamilton.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the brightest and most colourful of the lights will cover most of Canada. However, because the country is experiencing large amounts of cloud cover, it is only people in western Canada that are likely to experience the spectacle.

This particular storm is rated as between Kp6 and Kp7, which is a strong geomagnetic event and could be seen from almost the whole of Canada if clear skies allowed.

If you do manage to take a great picture of the Northern Lights, make sure to tag @Narcity.Vancouver on Instagram in any posts.

