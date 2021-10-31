Trending Tags

northern lights

The Northern Lights Put On A Magical Show In Canada This Weekend & These Pics Prove It

There's a chance to see them again tonight, too!

​The Northern Lights Put On A Magical Show In Canada This Weekend & These Pics Prove It​
Jamesvancouver | Dreamstime

Parts of Canada were treated to a gorgeous display of the Northern Lights on Saturday, October 30 and into the following morning, and if you missed it, you still might be able to catch it.

"Auroras can be seen at pretty much any time of year in the far northern regions of Canada," according to The Weather Network (TWN). "However, during a geomagnetic storm, the arc the auroras follow pushes southward. The stronger the storm, the farther south the auroras can be seen."

The geomagnetic storm allowed some in Alberta to get a clear sighting of the natural phenomenon, but over in Vancouver, clouds ruined the display.

These pretty green threads were spotted in the early hours of Sunday morning.

And this video shows just how majestic the lights looked in Calgary.

Simply stunning over in Elbow Falls, Alberta, as well.

Over to the west in B.C., a glimpse of the northern lights appeared in Fraser Valley.

But overall, there was no luck for those looking out for the lights in Vancouver — but this person did get a good shot of Orion!

According to TWN, strong geomagnetic storms can make the auroras "stretch down all across Canada," with the possibility for them to be seen even in southern Ontario.

Tonight's storm isn't likely to be very strong, but keep your eyes on the sky, just in case!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

The Northern Lights Will Be Visible Across Canada This Weekend & Here's How You Can See It

If you're lucky there won't be a cloud in the sky!

Chong Wei | Unsplash

Get ready because the northern lights are dipping far south in Canada this weekend and will be visible across the entire country.

A strong geomagnetic storm — which causes the northern lights — is expected to start around midday on Saturday, October 30, after a solar flare caused a solar storm to erupt into space directly at Earth.

The Northern Lights Could Be Seen As Far South As Vancouver This Weekend

Get your cameras ready!

kongxinzhu | Dreamstime

A huge geomagnetic storm could bring the Northern Lights as far south as Metro Vancouver this weekend.

The latest aurora borealis forecast expects the peak of the display to be visible across most of B.C. and Alberta overnight between October 30 and 31.

The Northern Lights Are Putting On An Epic Storm This Weekend In BC & Alberta

Eyes to the skies!

pilens | Dreamstime, pictureguy66 | Dreamstime

The Northern Lights are expected to put on an amazing Halloween display — but only parts of B.C. and Alberta are predicted to see it.

The latest aurora borealis forecast is predicting a strong geomagnetic storm pre-dawn Saturday, October 30 between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to The Weather Network's Tyler Hamilton.

7 Dark Sky Preserves Across Canada With The Most Majestic Views For Stargazing

Where meteor showers and the northern lights dance across the sky. ✨🌠

@ericwongphotos | Instagram, @canadasbackyard | Instagram

Whether you're an amateur stargazer or a seasoned astronomer, dark sky preserves at national parks in Canada are such perfect places to see stars, planets, meteor showers, galaxies and even the northern lights.

Dark sky preserves are designated by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada as spots where light pollution is reduced or eliminated which allows people to better enjoy the celestial landscape.

