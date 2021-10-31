The Northern Lights Put On A Magical Show In Canada This Weekend & These Pics Prove It
There's a chance to see them again tonight, too!
Parts of Canada were treated to a gorgeous display of the Northern Lights on Saturday, October 30 and into the following morning, and if you missed it, you still might be able to catch it.
"Auroras can be seen at pretty much any time of year in the far northern regions of Canada," according to The Weather Network (TWN). "However, during a geomagnetic storm, the arc the auroras follow pushes southward. The stronger the storm, the farther south the auroras can be seen."
The geomagnetic storm allowed some in Alberta to get a clear sighting of the natural phenomenon, but over in Vancouver, clouds ruined the display.
These pretty green threads were spotted in the early hours of Sunday morning.
And this video shows just how majestic the lights looked in Calgary.
Simply stunning over in Elbow Falls, Alberta, as well.
#NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis 📍 Elbow Falls, #Kananaskis #BraggCreek, #Alberta, #Canada https://t.co/MlJ1TOmHkG— /cιαɾəncəº (@/cιαɾəncəº) 1635655644.0
Over to the west in B.C., a glimpse of the northern lights appeared in Fraser Valley.
Possibly a hint of the #NorthernLights early this morning. #FraserValley #Fall #LongExposure #BritishColumbia… https://t.co/iYtZQTm642— Dave Kennedy (@Dave Kennedy) 1635691731.0
But overall, there was no luck for those looking out for the lights in Vancouver — but this person did get a good shot of Orion!
So far no #NorthernLights for Metro Vancouver, and it's not looking promising. However, Orion looks magnificent to… https://t.co/hrZIpHdw83— Peter Vogel (@Peter Vogel) 1635666388.0
According to TWN, strong geomagnetic storms can make the auroras "stretch down all across Canada," with the possibility for them to be seen even in southern Ontario.
Tonight's storm isn't likely to be very strong, but keep your eyes on the sky, just in case!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.