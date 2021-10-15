Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Things To Do
canada national parks

7 Dark Sky Preserves Across Canada With The Most Majestic Views For Stargazing

Where meteor showers and the northern lights dance across the sky. ✨🌠

7 Dark Sky Preserves Across Canada With The Most Majestic Views For Stargazing
@ericwongphotos | Instagram, @canadasbackyard | Instagram

Whether you're an amateur stargazer or a seasoned astronomer, dark sky preserves at national parks in Canada are such perfect places to see stars, planets, meteor showers, galaxies and even the northern lights.

Dark sky preserves are designated by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada as spots where light pollution is reduced or eliminated which allows people to better enjoy the celestial landscape.

If you want to take in all the night sky has to offer, here are seven dark sky preserves at Canada's national parks that you should add to your bucket list!

Elk Island National Park

Location: Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta

Why You Need To Go: As part of the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve, Elk Island National Park is a perfect spot to view the night sky in all its glory. You can see meteor showers, stars, planets and even the northern lights at any time because the park is open all day, every day.

Fundy National Park

Location: Alma, New Brunswick

Why You Need To Go: Fundy National Park is one of the best places to explore the night sky in Canada because of its dark sky preserve designation. It's like an astronomy park where millions of stars are visible to the naked eye. The protection of the dark sky at the park benefits stargazers and wildlife that rely on darkness.

Grasslands National Park

Location: Val Marie, Saskatchewan

Why You Need To Go: At Grasslands National Park, you can see constellations and even the Milky Way, Earth's galaxy. It is one of the darkest and largest dark sky preserves in all of Canada. For seasoned astronomers, it's also one of the best places to see deep-sky objects.

Kejimkujik National Park

Location: Caledonia, Nova Scotia

Why You Need To Go: Kejimkujik National Park is home to Nova Scotia's darkest sky and brightest stars thanks to its dark sky preserve designation. There are even occasional night-time canoe trips that offer up a different way to see the stars from on the water.

Terra Nova National Park

Location: Traytown, Newfoundland & Labrador

Why You Need To Go: Terra Nova National Park is the first place in Newfoundland to be named a dark sky preserve and is the 20th in Canada. Some of the best places to see the stars at Terra Nova are Sandy Pond (which has the darkest skies in the park), Ochre Hill (which offers a panoramic view) and Blue Hill (which is the highest point in the park).

Point Pelee National Park

Location: Leamington, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: Point Pelee National Park has been a dark sky preserve since 2006. The darkest nights happen during the new moon and one night a month, the park stays open until midnight for stargazing and exploring the park after dark.

Wood Buffalo National Park

Location: Fort Smith, Northwest Territories

Why You Need To Go: Wood Buffalo National Park is the world's largest dark sky preserve and the park extends through both Alberta and Northwest Territories. The designation also helps preserve the habitats of owls, bats and other nocturnal animals. At the park, you can see constellations, the Milky Way and the northern lights throughout the year.

From Your Site Articles

The Northern Lights Could Be Seen Across Canada Last Night & The Pics Are Unreal (PHOTOS)

Now that was a seriously impressive geomagnetic storm!

pilens | Dreamstime, pictureguy66 | Dreamstime

The northern lights put on a superb display across parts of Canada, lighting up the skies during a large geomagnetic storm.

Photographers across the country were quick to get their cameras out and they've been posting their best northern lights photos from Monday, October 11.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Super Christmassy Places In Canada That Everybody Should Visit At Least Once

It's the most wonderful time of the year. 🎄

@evablue | Instagram, jf123 | Dreamstime

Is there anywhere in the world more perfect during the holidays? There are countless Christmassy places in Canada to enjoy the sparkly season, whether you're travelling or celebrating at home.

From romantic, tiny towns and magical ski villages to holiday light trails, northern lights displays and one-of-a-kind festive boat parades, these spots should be on absolutely everybody's winter bucket list.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Cozy Places In Canada That Will Make You Feel Like You're Experiencing Fall In Europe​

All of the vibes, none of the international travel! 🍁🍂

Flyingfishtw | Dreamstime, @itslinhh | Instagram

If you've been dreaming of a European vacation — look no further. There are so many places in Canada that look like Europe and you don't need to catch a flight across the Atlantic to visit them!

Whether you want to experience the cobblestone streets of France, the glacial fjords of Norway or the rolling green hills of Scotland, Canada has got you covered.

Keep Reading Show less

One Of The World's Favourite Stargazing Spots Is In A Dreamy Canadian National Park

No telescope is required at this dark sky reserve! 🌟

@oli.duclos | Instagram, @ilsebaladait | Instagram

If you've been looking for somewhere to get lost in the stars, one of the most popular stargazing spots in the world — and one of the most Instagrammed — is in Canada at a gorgeous national park.

Area 52 looked at lists of the world's best locations for stargazing then used Instagram hashtag data and Google search volume to find out which places are the most popular, and a Canadian spot came in sixth in the world.

Keep Reading Show less