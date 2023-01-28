Canada Will Get To See Four Supermoons In 2023 & One Of Them Is Also A Blue Moon
There are so many places in Canada where you can get spectacular views of these supermoons. 🌕
There will be four supermoons visible across Canada in 2023 and one of those will also be a blue moon!
If you're wondering what a supermoon is, it's a full moon that looks larger than a typical one because it's at the point of the moon's orbit when it's closest to Earth, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
EarthSky has shared when supermoons will appear in the sky this year and how close they'll be to Earth.
Keep in mind that the average distance of the moon from Earth is 384,472 kilometres.
The first supermoon of the year will happen on July 3 and it will be 361,934 kilometres away from our planet.
Then, two will light up the sky in August, one on the first day and the last day of the month.
The supermoon on August 1 will be at a distance of 357,530 kilometres while the one on August 31 will be 357,344 kilometres away, making it the closest supermoon of the year.
August's last supermoon is also called a blue moon because it's the second full moon in a calendar month.
The next monthly blue moon won't be until May 31, 2026, according to EarthSky.
Finally, the last supermoon of 2023 will rise in the night sky on September 29 and be 361,552 kilometres away from Earth.
If you're looking for somewhere to spot these supermoons or any other celestial event this year, Calgary, Edmonton and Kitchener were among a bunch of Canadian cities ranked as the best places for stargazing in the world back in 2022.
Also, travel experts recently revealed which of Canada's national parks are "stargazing hotspots" and the most Instagrammable destinations for stargazers.
Some of those national parks are also designated dark sky preserves which means they offer incredible views of stars, planets, galaxies, meteor showers, eclipses, supermoons and the northern lights!
