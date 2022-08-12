August's Full Moon Was The Last Supermoon Of 2022 & It Lit Up Canadian Skies (PHOTOS)
What a sight to see! 🌕
The August full moon that just happened was the last supermoon for the entire year, and it was huge as it lit up skies across Canada!
This month's full moon was labelled a supermoon because it was closer to Earth than others this year, but it wasn't the brightest and biggest supermoon of 2022.
NASA described it as "a marginal supermoon" as it's the third-closest full moon of the year.
Both of the supermoons in June and July were closer to Earth than last night's.
If you didn't see the last supermoon of the year, people from coast to coast have been sharing photos of it on Instagram.
You still have a chance to see the moon in all of its glory because it will appear full through to the morning on August 13.
According to The Weather Network, a supermoon looks bigger and brighter in the sky because of the shape of the moon's orbit around Earth.
Its orbit is an oval rather than a perfect circle, so the moon is closer to our planet at some points.
So, if you watch the moon every night, you'll probably notice it getting bigger and smaller in the sky along with its changing phases.
While this wasn't the biggest supermoon of the year — the full moon in July was the "biggest and brightest" in 2022 — it was still a spectacular sight!
Even though there are no more supermoons this year, there is another celestial event that will light up Canadian skies.
A total lunar eclipse in November will be visible across the country. Get ready!