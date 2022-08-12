Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

full moon

August's Full Moon Was The Last Supermoon Of 2022 & It Lit Up Canadian Skies (PHOTOS)

What a sight to see! 🌕

Trending Senior Staff Writer
Supermoon rising above the water in Toronto on August 11, 2022. Right: Supermoon in the night sky in Toronto on August 11, 2022.

Supermoon rising above the water in Toronto on August 11, 2022. Right: Supermoon in the night sky in Toronto on August 11, 2022.

@manda86x | Instagram

The August full moon that just happened was the last supermoon for the entire year, and it was huge as it lit up skies across Canada!

This month's full moon was labelled a supermoon because it was closer to Earth than others this year, but it wasn't the brightest and biggest supermoon of 2022.

NASA described it as "a marginal supermoon" as it's the third-closest full moon of the year.

Both of the supermoons in June and July were closer to Earth than last night's.

If you didn't see the last supermoon of the year, people from coast to coast have been sharing photos of it on Instagram.

You still have a chance to see the moon in all of its glory because it will appear full through to the morning on August 13.

According to The Weather Network, a supermoon looks bigger and brighter in the sky because of the shape of the moon's orbit around Earth.

Its orbit is an oval rather than a perfect circle, so the moon is closer to our planet at some points.

So, if you watch the moon every night, you'll probably notice it getting bigger and smaller in the sky along with its changing phases.

While this wasn't the biggest supermoon of the year — the full moon in July was the "biggest and brightest" in 2022 — it was still a spectacular sight!

Even though there are no more supermoons this year, there is another celestial event that will light up Canadian skies.

A total lunar eclipse in November will be visible across the country. Get ready!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...