Last Supermoon Of 2022 Is Happening This Week & You Can See A Meteor Shower At The Same Time
Canada is in for a celestial treat! 🌕💫
The last supermoon of the year is happening over Canada and you could even spot a meteor shower at the same time if you're up for some sky watching!
On Thursday, August 11, the month's full moon will rise in the sky and it's being called a supermoon because it's closer to the Earth than other full moons throughout the year.
According to The Weather Network, a supermoon appears bigger and brighter because the moon's orbit around our planet is an oval so at some points the moon is closer to Earth.
For this supermoon in August, NASA has called it "a marginal supermoon" because it's the third closest full moon of 2022 after the ones in June and July.
It will happen at 9:36 p.m. ET on August 11 and will appear full through to the morning on August 13.
The Perseid meteor shower is one of the best of the year that can be seen in the northern hemisphere and the shooting stars are colourful with "persistent trains," according to EarthSky.
In 2022, the predicted peak of this meteor shower is August 13 but you can see meteors even on the nights before that.
Since the full moon will be out all night though you might not be able to see as many meteors as usual.
Still, the best time to catch the Perseids is overnight and just before dawn. Plus, no telescope is required!
Not only can you spot the last supermoon of the year and one of the best meteor showers of the year but you can also see Saturn light up the night sky.
Saturn will appear near the moon while it's full and the planet will be at almost its brightest point for the whole year. What a treat!