This Meteor Shower Kayak Tour Near Ottawa Takes You Through A Water Maze Beneath The Stars
It's magical! ✨
For a truly magical night out this summer, you can spend an evening paddling over serene waters underneath a canopy of shooting stars.
The annual Perseids meteor shower will be lighting up the skies next month, and you can watch the celestial event from a kayak as you paddle through a watery maze.
Éco-Odyssée, a nature park in Wakefield, Quebec, is offering a unique experience this summer that gives you a first-class location to watch the shower of stars.
Located just 30 minutes from Ottawa, the park's Perseids Night Adventure is your chance to observe the shooting stars in the heart of a marsh in a boat far from city light pollution.
And given that the Perseids are considered to be the best meteor shower of the year, it sounds like this is an experience you won't want to miss.
According to NASA, the Perseids, which come from leftover particles from the 109P/Swift-Tuttle comet, are "swift and bright" meteors that leave long tails of light and colour in the sky behind them.
They're also known for their "fireballs," which are larger explosions of light and color that can last longer than the average meteor streak.
At their peak, which usually occurs around August 13, you can see up to 100 Perseids meteors per hour, making for a pretty spectacular display.
You'll have your choice of boat, with options to rent a paddleboat, a two or three-person canoe, a kayak, or even a stand-up paddle board. Prices vary according to which boat you choose, with a one-person kayak and paddle board coming in as the cheapest options at $55.
You'll be given a map that you'll use to find your way through the marshy labyrinth, and lifejackets will also be provided. You will need to bring a flashlight (no, your cell phone flashlight doesn't count) but you can also rent one at the park's reception for $5.
The activity takes about 2 hours to complete, with departure times from 9-9:30 p.m. and 11-11:30 p.m. The park recommends wearing long-sleeved clothing as it can be a bit cooler at night, as well as having some insect repellent on hand.
You're also welcome to bring a snack to enjoy as you watch the show, and there will be a food truck, fire pit and picnic tables on site if you'd prefer to grab a bite on land.
Get ready for a magical night under the stars!
The Perseids night adventure
Price: $55+ per person
When: August 10-13, 2023
Address: 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can paddle through a lush marsh and be able to admire a clear night sky full of shooting stars near Ottawa this summer.