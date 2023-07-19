The Perseid Meteor Shower Is Returning & Here's Where You Can Watch In Canada
You won't want to miss this! ☄️
The Perseid meteor shower is one of the "best" meteor showers you can see in Canada and it's finally returning to the skies throughout the next month.
According to NASA, Perseids is considered the "best meteor shower of the year," where you'll be able to see hundreds of shooting stars streaking through the sky leaving long light trails in their wake.
While the Perseid meteor shower is due to peak on August 13, meteors will be seen in the sky throughout July and into mid-August so you'll have plenty of opportunities to check the huge celestial event out for yourself.
If you're looking to head out and see the epic meteor shower in person, here's everything you need to know about the Perseids — from the best time to see them to the perfect spots in Canada to watch the show from.
What is the Perseid meteor shower?
The Perseids is an annual meteor shower that takes place over the summer. The meteors, which originate from the Swift-Tuttle comet, often leave long wakes of light and colour behind them as they streak through the Earth's atmosphere, NASA said.
As well as the spectacular meteor shower, the Perseids are also known for their fireballs, larger explosions of light and colour that can last longer than the usual meteor which come from larger particles of cometary material.
The Royal Museums Greenwich said the Perseid meteor shower will be active between July 17 and August 24, 2023, but it's expected to peak between August 12 and 13.
As it's summer, Canadians might have the perfect conditions to head out and view the meteor shower but you'll still want to come prepared with plenty of layers because you might be spending a lot of time outdoors.
During this time, you may be able to see up to 100 meteors an hour travelling through the sky and the meteors themselves will be hurtling at a speed of 59 kilometers a second.
What is the best time to see the Perseids Meteor shower?
According to NASA, you'll be able to see the Perseids best in the Northern Hemisphere as early as 10 p.m.
However, if you want to best view of the lights, the Royal Museums Greenwich said the best time to see the meteors is when the sky is darkest and when the target is at its highest position in the sky which is usually between midnight and the very early hours of the morning.
The peak of the meteor shower in 2023 also coincides with the approach of the full moon which could impact how visible the meteors are, the Jasper Planetarium said.
If you want the best chance of catching a glimpse, you'll want to head out around 4 a.m. when the moon will be setting and just before dawn approaches. You'll want to find a dark side, preferably with a building or trees that block the moon as it sets.
While you may not be able to see quite as many meteors as in previous years, you're likely to still see quite a few streaking through the sky at this time.
Where can I watch the Perseid meteor shower in Canada?
If you want the best chance of seeing the Perseid meteor shower in all its glory, some of the best places to see them will be at one of Canada's dark sky preserves.
These areas are protected areas with a special commitment to preserving the night by reducing or eliminating light pollution, making them a truly magical place to check out the night sky.
In Ontario, the dark sky preserves can be found at Bruce Peninsula National Park, Fathom Five National Marine Park and Point Pelee National Park.
You'll also be able to check out the Perseids at Algonquin Provincial Park at a special event at Four Corners Algonquin, a "designated dark sky friendly stargazing spot."
If you're around Ottawa and you want a truly unique experience viewing the Perseid meteor shower, you can the short drive to Wakefield, Quebec, to do a kayaking tour through a water maze to catch the impressive display
There are also a few dark sky preserves in Alberta including Jasper National Park, Elk Island National Park and Wood Buffalo National Park which borders the Northwest Territories.
In Jasper, you can also book to check out the meteor shower peak through one of the "largest, most powerful telescopes" in the North American Rockies through the Jasper Planetarium.
For Saskatchewan, you can check out the meteor shower at Fort Walsh National Historic Site and Grasslands National Park.
East coasters might also want to head to the preserves at Fundy National Park and Kouchibouguac National Park in New Brunswick, Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site in Nova Scotia and Terra Nova National Park in Newfoundland and Labrador.
According to Destination BC, there are also quite a few spots you can head to in the province to check out the show too. On Vancouver Island, you can visit the Cattle Point, while east of Vancouver, you can drive to Manning Park‘s Cascade Lookout.
You can also head into the Canadian Rockies from B.C. to check out the meteor shower between the towering mountains.
What do you need to see the Perseid meteor showers?
The best thing about heading out to see the Perseid meteor shower is that you really don't need any special equipment to do it.
All you'll need to do to prepare is pick out a location where you're guaranteed to have dark skies and head out to see the shower.
As the Perseids are seen overnight, you'll want to make sure you bring blankets or extra layers of clothing in case things get chilly. You may also want to bring camping chairs or somewhere else comfortable to sit so you can take in the showers in all their glory as well as snacks and drinks.
If you already own binoculars or a telescope, you can also take those with you too for an even better view of the meteors.