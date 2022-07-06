These Canadian Cities Were Ranked As The Best Spots For Stargazing In The World
Yes, you can see stars in the city! 🌟🏙️
A bunch of Canadian cities have been ranked as the best places for stargazing in the world, and the country was called "an ideal place for astronomy lovers."
While you might not think cities are good spots to see stars, constellations, meteor showers, comets or even the northern lights, a new study by Compare the Market shows that you can still get stunning views of the cosmos in cities.
The study analyzed a few different factors to figure out which places around the world offer the best sights of the stars.
Those factors include light pollution, altitude, precipitation and temperatures, which "play a role in our ability to make out stars in the night sky," Compare the Market said.
There are eight Canadian cities in the top 50, making the country "an ideal place for astronomy lovers."
Calgary is the highest-ranking Canadian spot on the list, coming in third place, followed by Edmonton in fourth place and Kitchener in 10th place.
The other Canadian cities in the ranking are Montreal in 17th place, Toronto in 20th, Ottawa in 36th, Hamilton in 41st and Winnipeg in 47th.
Topping the ranking as the best city in the world for stargazing is Denver, Colorado.
Also, the other cities making it into the top 10 of this list are El Paso, Madrid, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Canberra and Fort Worth.
Recently, travel experts at Next Vacay ranked the best national parks for stargazing in Canada based on Instagram hashtags, air pollution, star visibility and more.
The list includes Banff, Jasper, Fundy, Bruce Peninsula and Pacific Rim national parks!
If you want to do some sky watching in these places, the Canadian Space Agency has stargazing tips about what you should do.
To better your chances of seeing what the cosmos has to offer, it's recommended that you avoid looking at bright lights and then give your eyes 15 to 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness.