banff hikes

This Easy Alberta Hike Has Stunning Glacier Views & You Can Escape The City Crowds

The views are unreal! 😍

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone walking on Parker Ridge. Right: Someone looking out over the glacier and lake.

Someone walking on Parker Ridge. Right: Someone looking out over the glacier and lake.

@liv_geurtsen | Instagram, @maudebelanger2 | Instagram

There's nothing better than finding a nice, easy hike where the views well outweigh the effort and this Banff hike might just be one of the best examples around.

Parker Ridge – a 5.4-kilometre hike – can be found on Icefields Parkway almost exactly halfway between Banff and Jasper and it's the perfect short hike to break up a long road trip.

Plus you'll get incredible panoramic views of the mountains, the Saskatchewan Glacier and a stunning bright blue lake with minimal effort.

According to Parks Canada, it's an easy hike, plus there's no scrambling involved so it's perfect for pretty much anyone. It has gorgeous views from the start, but nothing compares to looking out over the enormous Saskatchewan Glacier.

The actual glacier itself is huge at almost 13-kilometres long and you'll be able to gaze out on it from the ridge. You'll also have a birdseye view of the stunning glacial lake which can vary between a minty to bright blue tone.

It should only take around 2.5 hours total, but you should definitely pack yourself a picnic as you'll want to take in the incredible views once you've reached the top of the ridge. Also, be sure to bring a jacket as the ridge top can get super windy.

If you're looking for more easy hikes, you should definitely head to Lake Agnes where you'll be able to visit an adorable teahouse on your way, or this 8-kilometre hike that takes you across a suspension bridge and a boardwalk before reaching a rushing waterfall.

Parker Ridge

Price: Free

Address: Icefields Parkway, AB

Why You Need To Go: This is a pretty easy hike and the views are beyond anything you could imagine. Head up to the ridge top where you can gaze out over the Saskatchewan Glacier and the lake.

Website

