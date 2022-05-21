This Easy Alberta Hike Takes You To 3 Stunning Lakes & Ends In An Adorable Tea House
Soak up the scenery while you sip. ☕️🏔
Lake Louise is one of Alberta's most famous landmarks for a reason but it's also usually packed with tourists and you have to pay for parking. So if you're looking to make the most out of your time there, this 7-kilometre hike takes you past three gorgeous lakes and you can grab tea and cake from the cutest little tea house.
The Lake Agnes Trail begins at the lakeshore by the Fairmount Chateau Lake Louise before splitting off to the right and heading uphill.
The first part of the hike is forested but as you climb uphill, you'll eventually see breaks in the trees where you'll be able to catch a glimpse of the turquoise waters of Lake Louise below.
As you keep heading towards Lake Agnes, you'll reach the tiny but stunning Mirror Lake.
Around 15-minutes from Mirror Lake, you'll reach a steep staircase and at the top, you'll find the gorgeous blue waters of Lake Agnes where you can wander around the lake shore.
Lake Agnes is also home to the most adorable tea house where you grab lunch like sandwiches or soup or choose from over 100 types of loose leaf tea. Once you've picked up your refreshments, you can take in the stunning mountain views.
While the Lake Agnes trail is open year-round, the tea house opens on June 4 for the summer season so this is definitely a trail to tackle in the summer to get the full experience.
Alberta also has plenty of other beginner-friendly hikes to enjoy this summer, including this canyon with stunning waterfall views.
Lake Agnes Trail
Price: Parking at the Lake Louise lakeshore is $12.25 per vehicle a day.
When: The hike can be tackled year-round but the Lake Agnes Teahouse opens on June 4 for the season.
Address: Lake Louise, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Make the most out of your day at Lake Louise by taking on this easy hike to Lake Agnes. You'll get stunning views throughout and reach an adorable tea house where you can look out over the lake.