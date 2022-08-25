NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

manitoulin island camping

This Ontario Dark-Sky Preserve Has Dreamy Stargazing & You Can Even Camp There

One of the best places to see the night sky.

Two people underneath the Milky Way. Right: Someone looking at a sky full of stars.

Two people underneath the Milky Way. Right: Someone looking at a sky full of stars.

@manitoulinecopark | Instagram

Seeing stars is something we’ve all done at least once, looking up into the night sky dotted with faint light. There are several spots throughout Ontario perfect for stargazing, but what if you could see more? From shooting stars to the Northern Lights, Manitoulin Eco Park is a celestial retreat.

Located on Manitoulin Island, the park is found in Tehkummah, a short 15-minute drive from the ferry terminal. With camping grounds on site, you can choose to stay the night or simply visit.

Since the island sits in Lake Huron, surrounded by water across from Bruce Peninsula National Park, there is nearly no light pollution to compete with the impressive details of the dark sky.

Formerly called Gordon’s Park, the previous owners founded the site in 1991 to help people reconnect to the natural world. With 268 acres of land, there's plenty of space for visitors to take in the 360-degree views.

The park is a designated Dark-Sky Preserve by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, meaning there’s little light pollution and an emphasis on dark sky education.

Several fun and educational events are held at the park each season. Below are some examples of amazing ways you can learn more about astronomy.

Astronomy Nights

The park holds Astronomy Nights on most Fridays and Saturdays in the spring, summer and fall months. For $35, you'll get a guide to constellations, planets and even galaxies that aren't normally visible to the naked eye. Expert hosts help orient beginners to solar systems, the Northern Lights and much more.

They also offer small group Astronomy Nights on Wednesday nights — semi-private sessions with astronomy experts. Here, you'll get to try out the high-grade 8″ Dobsonian Telescope and truly see what the night sky holds.

Stargazing Night Hikes

An immersive adventure through the Manitoulin Island forest, the hike gives visitors an experience like no other. Focusing on nocturnal wildlife and orientation through the stars, you can embrace the great outdoors. The park has five distinct ecozones and is even a migratory area for Monarch butterflies!

Starting after dark, you're sure to see far more stars and celestial bodies than if you were in a city!

Perseids Showers

The Dark-Sky Preserve is one of the best places to see the Perseids meteor showers in all their glory. Occurring every summer, the site has special dates reserved for the new moon and meteor peaks. They say you can see up to 60 meteors an hour — a feat you surely couldn't accomplish in any city.

The night hikes are also offered during the Perseids season, so you can get a multi-perspective look at the natural phenomenon.

Manitoulin Eco Park & Dark-Sky Preserve

Where: 18777 ON-6, Tehkummah, Manitoulin Island, Ontario.

For more information, visit the Manitoulin Eco Park website.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...