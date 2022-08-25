12 Natural Wonders In Ontario You Won't Believe Really Exist
You don't have to be a nature buff to appreciate the tremendous beauty of Ontario, Canada. It has the most varied landscape among the provinces in Canada, from fertile farmlands in the south, through the rocky Canadian shield to the Hudson Bay lowlands in the north.
If you're a fan of breathtaking landscapes and scenery, these Ontario locations should be on your travel bucket list. Here are 12 surreal spots in Ontario, in no particular order:
1. Flowerpot Island, Tobermory
This island is full of natural wonders — towering rock pillars, caves to explore and hiking trails. There's even a lighthouse overlooking Georgian Bay.
2. Bonnechere Caves, Eganville
If you get bored of exploring on land, why not try going underground? Guided tours take you deep into the limestone caves where you can spot fossils dating back millions of years.
3. Agawa Rock, Sault Ste. Marie
Agawa Rock is a sacred site located in Lake Superior Provincial Park. An Indigenous archaeological site, it is home to invaluable Ojibwe rock paintings and pictographs.
4. Webster Falls, Hamilton
Overlooking the Dundas Valley, this waterfall offers stunning views year-round. Trek the surrounding trails for different perspectives of the 22-metre drop.
5. Cheltenham Badlands, Caledon
A natural landmark of southern Ontario, the badlands were formed 450 million years ago at the bottom of an ancient sea. Venture along the boardwalk, or hike the red rocks.
6. 1000 Islands, Gananoque
Located halfway between Toronto and Ottawa, this spot makes for a great weekend getaway. Dotted along the St. Lawrence River, the islands offer plenty of activities — fishing, sailing, cycling and scuba diving to name a few. You can even visit a castle!
7. The Sleeping Giant, Thunder Bay
The Sleeping Giant land formation sits in Lake Superior across from Thunder Bay. Here, you can spot animals like deer, foxes, lynx and over 200 species of birds. It is a year-round destination with some of the best cross-country skiing trails in the province. Oh, and be sure to ask locals about the Sleeping Giant legend.
8. Kakabeka Falls, Thunder Bay
Often referred to as the "Niagara of the North," it is the second-highest waterfall in the province. Located along the Kaministiquia River, the falls drop an impressive 130 feet.
9. Georgian Bay Grotto, Bruce Peninsula
Found in Bruce Peninsula National Park, the rock face opens up to reveal a cave holding a secret pool of turquoise water. The scenic 45-minute hike to get there is definitely worth it.
10. Algonquin Park, Nipissing
This provincial park spans over 7000 square kilometres with no shortage of things to do. Abundant with wildlife, Algonquin Park is a favourite for camping trips, canoe expeditions and hiking adventures.
11. The Bluffs, Scarborough
Enjoy the Bluffs' white-sand shores or explore the escarpment overlooking Lake Ontario. Only a 40-minute drive away from Toronto, this spot makes for the perfect day trip.
12. Ouimet Canyon, Dorion
Take in expansive views of the 150-meter-wide gorge and tree-lined cliffs. Be warned — if you're afraid of heights, there's a 100-metre sheer drop to the bottom of the canyon.
Which places in Ontario take your breath away?
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 8, 2017.