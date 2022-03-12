Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
northern lights canada

The Northern Lights Could Be Visible In Southern Parts Of Canada This Weekend

Keep your eyes on the skies! 👀

Northern lights over the CN Tower in Toronto.

Northern lights over the CN Tower in Toronto.

Rishabh Malhotra | Unsplash

The northern lights in Canada could be visible in the southernmost parts of the country because of a potential geomagnetic storm!

According to The Weather Network, a solar storm is approaching Earth and when it arrives, it could lead to the aurora borealis being in the sky across all of Canada, even in the south where it's not usually visible.

On March 10, a solar flare exploded out from the Sun that lasted for almost 12 hours. Then, an eruption of a cloud of charged solar particles, which is also called a coronal mass ejection, also happened.

Models are predicting that the storm will impact Earth late on Sunday, March 13.

Even a brief brush by a coronal mass ejection can cause a geomagnetic storm, and in this case, it's expected that Earth will be affected by the densest part of the cloud of charged solar particles.

That could lead to an intense geomagnetic storm which would mean the northern lights would be visible all over Canada and down into the northern parts of the U.S.

Typically, the aurora is visible in areas that are more northern and closer to the pole but during a geomagnetic storm, the natural phenomenon tends to be brighter and visible further south.

It's predicted that a moderately strong G2 geomagnetic storm is possible as the coronal mass ejection hits Earth.

With a G2 storm, people from Vancouver all the way to Atlantic Canada could be able to see the aurora. That even includes southern Ontario!

It's also possible that geomagnetic activity on Sunday night and into Monday could be stronger than anticipated which would mean the northern lights would be even brighter.

According to the Canadian Space Agency, to see the northern lights it's best to choose a location that's free of light pollution because city lights could obscure your view.

Then, look all around you and not just to the north as the aurora can appear anywhere in the sky.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...