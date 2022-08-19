Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

northern lights canada

The Northern Lights Could Be Visible Across All Of Canada This Weekend

There's a chance that geomagnetic storm activity will strengthen the northern lights in Canada.

​Northern lights in the sky above the city of Edmonton.

Chong Wei | Unsplash

You could see the northern lights in Canada this weekend, even as far south of Toronto, because geomagnetic storm activity could strengthen the aurora borealis.

"A combination of impacts from solar activity" could give all of Canada the chance to see the northern lights across the sky "in the nights ahead," The Weather Network said on August 18.

After a series of solar flares and storms earlier in the week, a moderate geomagnetic storm watch is in effect for Friday, August 19 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center.

The Space Weather Prediction Center said at least four coronal mass ejections could impact Earth's magnetic field along with a coronal high-speed stream, aka a solar wind.

That "cumulative impact" could increase geomagnetic activity, according to The Weather Network.

If you're wondering where the northern lights are visible, the typical viewing areas are the northern parts of the country.

However, with a strong geomagnetic storm, the aurora can dip further south.

The northern lights could be seen in Canada even as far south as Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal on the night of Friday, August 19 and the following nights.

According to the Canadian Space Agency's aurora viewing tips, you should find a place with no light pollution because lights can make low-intensity aurora "invisible."

Also, don't just look to the north because the northern lights can actually be anywhere in the sky.

The northern lights typically come out a few hours after sunset and then get more intense around midnight.

A recent study ranked the best cities in the world for stargazing and a bunch of Canadian spots made the cut.

Calgary is third in the world followed by Edmonton in fourth. Kitchener, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton and Winnipeg all made the top 50!

