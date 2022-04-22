Four Planets Are Aligning In The Early Morning Sky & You Can See Them Without A Telescope
You can see Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter lined up in what's being called a "rare" celestial event! 🪐
If you want to see the rare sight of four planets in the sky lining up with each other, get ready because it's happening soon and you don't need a telescope!
Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will be in alignment when you look to the southeast during the early morning hours starting in the last week of April.
Paul Delaney, director of the York University Astronomical Observatory, told Global News that the four planets will be within 30 to 35 degrees of each other in the sky which is just a couple of hand-spans.
"To have that many planets in that close a proximity is quite rare, not unheard of, but it is quite rare and really easy to see for those of us who want to get up early in the morning," Delaney said.
No telescope or binoculars are needed and having an unobstructed view to the east away from light pollution will help you see the planets!
According to the Toronto Star, the four planets will be visible in the morning sky between around 5:20 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
Also, on April 30, Venus and Jupiter will go through conjunction which is when they appear to pass each other in the sky.
Those are the two brightest planets in the sky, according to NASA, so they should be pretty easily visible to the naked eye.
Once June rolls around, there will be another rarity in the sky when five bright planets line up with each other as Mercury joins Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter!
EarthSky has predicted that mid-June will be the best time to see all five of the planets but you'll need an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon to see Mercury and Venus because they'll be lower in the sky.
Happy sky watching!