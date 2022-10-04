The Northern Lights Could Dip Far South & Be Visible Across Most Of Canada
Don't just look to the north, the aurora borealis can show up anywhere in the sky! 🌌
Keep your eyes on the skies because the northern lights could dip south and be visible across almost all of Canada!
If you've ever wanted to see the aurora borealis but don't live far north enough to catch a glimpse, the northern lights forecast for the next couple of days is looking promising for most of the country.
According to Aurora Forecast, October 4 will have an "elevated aurora" activity level with an active aurora possible and favourable conditions for major aurora activity.
Then, on October 5 and October 6, the level goes down to moderate but an active aurora is still possible with good chances of isolated minor auroral substorms.
Also, conditions are still expected to be favourable for major aurora activity!
EarthSky has reported that, as of October 4, a G1 minor geomagnetic storm is expected to turn into a G2 moderate storm.
With those types of storms, the northern lights can dip as far south as the northern U.S. which means it could be visible across most of Canada including southern Ontario, B.C. and Quebec.
The Canadian Space Agency's aurora viewing tips recommend picking a location that's free of light pollution because bright lights can make low-intensity auroras invisible.
Usually, the northern lights appear a few hours after sunset and then get more intense around midnight.
So, you can check the position of the auroral oval in real-time to see if the northern lights will be near you and then head out.
To be sure that you don't miss the action, you should look all around and not just north because the aurora can appear anywhere in the sky.
Good luck!