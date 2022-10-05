The Northern Lights Could Be Visible In BC This Week & Here's When You Should Look For Them
Look up!
If you want a chance at spotting the northern lights in Vancouver, or somewhere else in B.C., you might be able to make it happen on October 5 and 6!
The northern lights forecast says that the aurora borealis is expected to be visible across most of Canada this week, giving British Columbians the chance at catching a glimpse of the stunning lights.
So get out your camera, and drive away from the bright city lights so you can have a chance at viewing the sky light up with bright colours.
You might even want to rent a remote cabin, to have the optimal experience in the province.
When can you see the northern lights in B.C.?
According to Aurora Forecast, October 5 is expected to have an "elevated aurora" activity level that suggests an "active aurora [is] possible with good chance of isolated minor auroral substorms and favourable conditions for major aurora activity."
On October 6, the activity level goes down to moderate but don't lose hope! An active aurora will still be possible and there are "favourable conditions for major aurora activity."
Then on October 7, the activity is still moderate and "isolated major aurora substorms" are possible.
Where to see the northern lights in B.C.?
The Geophysical Institute has an aurora forecast that shows high activity on October 5, covering parts of B.C. and Alberta in Western Canada.
Close to Vancouver "highly active auroral displays" might be visible low on the horizon.
The map shows higher activity near Fort Nelson and Prince Rupert, so if you want a show head towards Northern B.C.!
What time can you see the northern lights?
Look out for the northern lights after sunset, especially close to midnight, according to The Canadian Space Agency's aurora viewing tips.
You can also check the position of the auroral oval to see exactly when to go and see them!