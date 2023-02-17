The Northern Lights Could Be Visible All Over Canada This Weekend Because Of A Solar Storm
It's expected that "bright aurora displays" could be seen as far south as Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto. 🤩
The northern lights could be visible all over Canada this weekend, and you just have to look up at the sky to see it — no telescope required!
According to The Weather Network, this latest northern lights forecast has called for "bright aurora displays" across the entire country, and it's because of a solar storm that's brushing past Earth.
There have already been some aurora displays in southern parts of the Prairies this week, but it's expected that "the real dramatic views" will start on Friday night.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center has forecast that the solar storm reaching Earth on Friday, February 17 is expected to be a G1 ("minor") geomagnetic storm.
Into Saturday, it could intensify into a G2 ("moderate") geomagnetic storm.
According to The Weather Network, increased geomagnetic activity makes the aurora brighter and also pushes the aurora oval further south.
So, during a G1 storm, aurora borealis displays are typically still around mostly northern parts of Canada and some southern areas of B.C. and the Prairies.
Almost the entire country has a chance to see the northern lights when there's a G2 storm, The Weather Network said.
That includes Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver!
If you're wondering how to see the northern lights in Canada, the Canadian Space Agency has shared some viewing tips that can help you.
The northern lights typically appear a few hours after sunset and then become more intense around midnight.
To better your chances of seeing those streaks of colour across the sky, you should choose a location that's free of light pollution, because city lights block out low-intensity auroras.
Also, the Canadian Space Agency noted that it's best to look all around you because the northern lights can appear anywhere in the sky!
