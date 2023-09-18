7 Places To See The Northern Lights In BC & Alberta That Will Leave You Starstruck
Watch the Northern Lights dance across the sky!
Seeing the Northern Lights is one of the most surreal experiences and Canada is regularly blessed with the most spectacular show. Luckily, for those in Alberta and B.C., Western Canada offers some of the most impressive backdrops of the glowing Aurora Borealis.
The provinces are home to some enormous Dark Sky Preserves and parks where you can take in the night sky with mountain views that have to be seen to be believed.
While the Northern Lights can sometimes be seen in cities, venturing out to more remote areas with dark skies is recommended to see the colourful display in all its glory.
Sseeing the aurora takes some forward planning and you'll want to check the conditions before you make the trip to avoid being disappointed.
According to Destination Canada, winter is the ideal time to see the Northern Lights in British Columbia, while in Alberta, the best viewing opportunities are during the fall.
If you want to tick seeing the Northern Lights off your bucket list, here are some of the most impressive spots for viewing them in B.C. and Alberta.
Jasper National Park
Price: Adult day passes cost $10.50, seniors cost $9 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $21 per day.
Address: Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: With impressive backdrops of majestic mountains, forests and sparkling lakes, seeing the Northern Lights in Jasper National Park is a truly unique experience.
The park is the "second largest" Dark Sky Preserve in the world, which means the area is protected from light pollution.
Within Jasper, you'll get some of the most incredible views of the night sky and you can watch the glowing green Aurora Borealis lighting up the sky.
If you visiting, take a trip to the Jasper Planetarium which hosts events year round for all those looking to take in the magical night sky. Jasper also hosts an annual Dark Sky Festival in October celebrating all things celestial.
Porteau Cove Provincial Park
Price: Free
Address: Porteau Cove Provincial Park, Squamish, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to escape city life to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights, Porteau Cove Provincial Park could be just the place.
The provincial park is less than an hour's drive from Vancouver but offers a spectacular backdrop to take in the night sky.
The park has plenty of campsites if you want to make the most of your visit including waterfront spots with views over Howe Sound and the mountains.
Elk Island National Park
Price: Adult day passes cost $8.50, seniors cost $7.25 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $16.75 per day.
Address: Elk Island National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: At just over a 30 minute drive away from Edmonton, Elk Island National Park is the perfect spot to escape the city and view the night sky.
As part of the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve, the park is an incredible spot to look up for meteor showers or the Northern Lights.
On Friday and Saturday evenings in October, you can attend the park's Gateway to the Stars event with park interpreters guiding you through spotting some of the biggest constellations in the night sky, all while seated around a campfire. The event is perfect for newbies to stargazing.
Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park
Price: Free
Address: Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Spanning across the border between Alberta and Saskatchewan, Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park is the perfect place to check out the night sky in Southern Alberta.
According to Travel Alberta, the park was Alberta's first ever Dark Sky Preserve, with incredible opportunities for stargazing due to its high elevation and low light pollution.
One of the main viewing areas is in the Centre Block at the Observatory, which has programming available to the public throughout the year, including fall and winter where you can cozy up by a campfire and learn about the stories behind constellations and astronomy facts, according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.
Muncho Lake Provincial Park
Price: Free
Address: Muncho Lake Provincial Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This stunning remote provincial park in Northern B.C. can be found just off the Alaska Highway and its secluded location makes it an incredible place to check out the Aurora Borealis.
Due to the park's remote location, you'll probably want to book a nearby hotel and take a few days to explore everything the park has to offer.
Destination BC said Northern Lights sightings are reported year round at the gorgeous park with "unusual geography" of folded mountains.
If you get the timing right, you can get stunning views of the dancing lights hovering and reflecting off the water of Muncho Lake.
Banff National Park
Price: Adult day passes cost $10.50, seniors cost $9 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $21 per day.
Address: Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a trip out of Calgary to check out the Northern Lights in all their glory, Banff National Park is one of the province's most impressive spots for views of the night sky.
Just outside the town of Banff, you can head to spots like Vermilion Lakes, Two Jack Lake or Lake Minnewanka for incredible views of stars and constellations against a backdrop of snowcapped mountains.
If you're willing to travel further afield, some of the darkest skies can be found on Icefields Parkway, according to Banff & Lake Louise Tourism.
As one of the province's most beautiful drives, there are plenty of incredible places to stop off for epic views of the Northern Lights.
Prince George
Price: Free
Address: Prince George, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: The town of Prince George and its surrounding areas offer some incredible views of the Northern Lights.
According to Tourism Prince George, the best times to visit are between mid-September and mid--March if you're looking to catch a glimpse of the dancing lights.
There are plenty of gorgeous spots to settle down and wait for the show such as the Salmon Valley where you can stargaze by the river, or by Ness Lake.
You can also pay a visit to the Prince George Astronomical Society's Observatory which is open to the public on Friday nights from mid-August to the end of November and again from the beginning of February to the end of April.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.