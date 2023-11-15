6 Festive Things To Do In Vancouver To Get Into The Holiday Spirit When There's No Snow
No snow, no problem.❄️
Halloween is over and if you're especially eager for the holiday season to roll in you might even have your Christmas tree up already.
If you're like me though, you might find getting into the holiday spirit in Vancouver a little tough. I lived in Vancouver for a year, and coming from New Brunswick I was used to fresh snowfall, chilly afternoons by the fireplace, and the anticipation of a white Christmas to get me in the festive mood.
The lack of snow in Vancouver was great, don't get me wrong, but I had to get creative to make it feel like the holidays without my usual chilly background. Rain all day didn't exactly scream 'Christmas' to me.
If you're struggling to get into the wintry mood and need a splash of festivity, then check off some of these bucket list things to do in Vancouver that bring in the holiday feels.
The Vancouver Christmas Market
The Vancouver Christmas Market is highly anticipated every year, and for good reason. It's a European-style market that transports you into a Hallmark movie with all the charm and festive fun. Walk under the twinkling lights here with a mulled wine in hand, and breathe in the smell of baked goods that's wafting through the air.
The market has a ton of different vendors so you can pick up some gifts, or just enjoy the tasty food and drinks. It's bursting with holiday magic and you can visit from November 16 through until December 24.
VanDusen Festival of Lights
Nothing says holiday cheer like thousands of colourful lights, and it's all on display at the annual VanDusen Festival of Lights, starting on November 24.
The garden is stunning any time of year, but during the holiday season, it glows under the light displays, which feature over a million twinkling lights. You can walk among the lush greenery of the garden, illuminated by the displays.
The unique setups will sweep you away to a winter wonderland, and you can enjoy some treats afterwrads from one of the food vendors there.
The light show is open until January 7 and runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., but it is closed on December 25. Make sure to get your tickets online before going to the gardens.
Track down some snow
If all else fails you can walk into a real winter wonderland by going for a winter-friendly hike in the mountains, or for a ski.
While there might not be a ton of snow on the ground in the city, you usually don't have to go far to find some.
Check out trails like Dog Mountain in Mount Seymour Provincial Park and you'll be surrounded by deep snow, which covers the trees all around you. On a sunny day when a fresh blanket of snow is glistening beautifully, there's nothing better.
You can also strap on some skis and hit the slopes at Cypress Mountain. Opening day is usually in mid-November, depending on the year, so you can make sure to see the snow by Christmas.
A weekend trip to Whistler can also be the perfect way to embrace the season. As you stroll around the charming village you can enjoy a more wintry climate, and soak in all the festive vibes.
The best part? You can head back down the mountain at the end of the day and escape the snow.
Canyon Lights
The Capilano Suspension Bridge is a popular tourist attraction all year round that becomes especially enchanting this time of year. From November 17 to January 21 to entire area lights up, and you can walk high above the ground, travelling between twinkling trees and surrounded by nature.
The bridge and treetop adventures here are set back in the forest, which you can journey into at night to get the full effect of the lights. As you wind your way through the park you'll be guided by the warm illumination, which looks almost fairytale-like in the unique setting.
To make it even more fun there is hot chocolate you can sip on and some festive music playing to get you in the mood.
Tinseltown
You'll feel like you're walking into Santa's workshop going to this holiday-themed pop-up in Vancouver.
Tinseltown travels around the world spreading festivity with its all-out holiday setup and boozy Christmas cocktails, and it's a fun way to get in the holiday mood with friends.
The Vancouver pop-up event is starting on November 22 and will be at Le Soleil Hotel, running until December 30. There is anything and everything Christmas-related that you could dream of at these events, from sparkling decor to Santa himself.
Every inch of the pop-up is covered in on-theme things like ornaments, garland, and lights — making for some good photo backdrops.
You can get tickets online for weekday sessions between 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., or weekend sessions from 3 pm.m. to 10:30 p.m., and tickets are $15 per person.
CandyTown Yaletown
If you don't want to buy a ticket to feel festive then CandyTown might be your answer. The free holiday festival brings some holiday cheer for cheap, transforming the Yaletown neighbourhood into a celebration with all the North Pole vibes one could wish for.
The staple twinkly lights and massive candy canes will be there, and some wintry characters will make an appearance. Keep your eye out for the gingerbread man while strolling around the block.
There's also ice carving and a horse-pulled carriage ride that you can do while here. The horse carriage rides are by donation to the BC Children's Hospital Foundation, so you can support the foundation while celebrating the season.
Carollers will also be making their way around the neighbourhood, so you can hear the holiday cheer all around. It's also the perfect place for some holiday shopping because there will be local vendors set up where you can buy gifts and avoid any last-minute mall runs later on in the season.
The festival is coming to town on December 2, so mark your calendars.