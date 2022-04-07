9 Things You Have To Do In Vancouver If You Only Have 48 Hours In The City
They're great if you're on a budget, too!
If you only have 48 hours to explore Vancouver, you're going to want to hit up all of the very best activities in the city — and most of them won't break the bank, either.
With some super cheap flights to Vancouver being offered now, it's actually realistic to come and enjoy the city for a weekend. Some of the best things to do in Vancouver are actually free, or at least very cheap.
B.C. is a massive province filled with breathtaking hikes, fun adventures, and cool towns. Unfortunately, it's all pretty spread out, so you'll have to prioritize when you travel to Vancouver.
Luckily, the city is a hub for fun activities (even if it's raining), cool bars, and endless views. It's the perfect place for a short vacation because there is such a range of things to do.
Want a chill beach vacation? Spend a day at Wreck Beach. In the mood for an artsy day in a big city? Hit up the art gallery and go shopping downtown.
You can literally go from climbing a mountain to a fancy dinner in a matter of hours.
Whatever vacation vibe you're looking for, you don't want to miss out on doing these nine cheap things.
Take the ferry
Price: Varies depending on the route
Why You Need To Go: Pick one of the many BC Ferries routes and explore the area via sailing. Going on the ferry is super fun, and you can walk out on the deck for some epic views.
Take an afternoon and visit Bowen Island, which is only a one-hour trip.
Head to North Vancouver for a hike
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: There are so many stunning hikes in North Vancouver, and it's super close to Downtown. If you don't have a car, take the SeaBus over and make sure to check out Lynn Valley Headquarters. The trees there are unreal.
Go thrift shopping on Main St.
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: Even if you don't buy anything, just going to try on clothes at cool vintage stores is a fun activity. Main St. has a ton of amazing spots that you have to check out while in Vancouver. Plus, it's a beautiful neighbourhood to explore.
Make sure to stop by F as in Frank Vintage, Mintage Mall, and Front and Company.
Hit up the nude beach
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: To be clear, you don't actually have to go nude. What's a visit to Vancouver without checking out the legendary nude beach — Wreck Beach — right on the UBC Campus of all places.
Granville Island
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: Ever heard the saying: "The best things are life are free."
Vancouver proves that to be true time and time again, and Granville is the perfect example. The popular tourist destination is right on the ocean, and you can walk around the little island exploring all day. There is a public market, shops, and tasty eats everywhere.
Go for dinner in Gastown
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in Europe in this neighbourhood, with cobblestone streets and romantic lamps. It's the ideal spot for a dinner after a long day of exploring. Plus, you can see the Steam Clock go off!
Watch the sunset from Lighthouse Park
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: The view from Lighthouse Park literally screams West Coast. You get ocean and mountains all in one, and it's a short walk through a beautiful park to get it. It's located in West Vancouver, but worth the trip over the Lions Gate Bridge.
Bike the seawall
Price: Bike rentals range from about $18 - $50.
Why You Need To Go: This is a classic tourist activity, but so worth doing. After all, it is the "world's longest uninterrupted waterfront path," according to the city website.
The seawall is a highlight of the city, and there are so many things to see on it. You can rent a bike Downtown and explore the city!
Walk Through Queen Elizabeth Park
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: This amazing park is close to Downtown and gives you a panoramic view of the city. You can see all of Vancouver, at a glance. Plus the gardens here are breathtaking.