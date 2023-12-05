6 Shopping Outlet Malls That Are Near Vancouver & Worth Making The Drive To
Just in time for the holidays!
It's shopping season and the time of year when money stress is likely bubbling up for most people. Luckily there are loads of outlet stores and malls in and around Vancouver that can help you cut your spending — whether it's for a gift or something to keep for yourself.
You don't have to drive too far from the city to reach these shopping outlet malls, and it makes for a fun weekend activity away from downtown. Plus, it's worth it for the savings.
Get your bags ready, because these seven outlet malls and stores are places you'll want to head to for all your shopping needs.
McArthurGlen Designer Outlet
Distance from Vancouver: 25 min
Stores: Tory Burch, Aritzia, Armani, Coach, Jimy Choo, Kate Spade, Karl Lagerfeld, Levi's, Michael Jors, and more.
Why You Need To Go: This outlet mall near the YVR airport has up to 70% off designer brands. Easily accessible by Sky Train, the McArthurGlen Designer Outlets is an outdoor mall with an open-air village style to it.
It's perfect for anyone wanting brand-name items, but not ready to pay full price.
The Shops at Morgan Crossing
Distance from Vancouver: About 45 minutes
Stores: Levi's, Winners, Lululemon and more
Why You Need To Go: This outlet mall in Surrey is an outdoor shopping mall with over 60 shops for you to visit. There is also an outdoor courtyard.
Burlington Plaza
Distance from Vancouver: About 1 hour 45 minutes
Stores: Coach, Nike, Lululemon, and more.
Why You Need To Go: Check out The Outlet Shoppes at Burlington off of Exit 229 on Interstate 5 during your next trip across the border and you'll find many deals at this outlet mall.
Seattle Premium Outlets
Distance from Vancouver: About 2 hours
Stores: Tommy Hilfiger, Coach Outlet, Adidas, Michael Kors, Burberry, Tory Burch, and more.
Why You Need To Go: You can get some serious discounts on designer and name brands every day at Seattle Premium Outlets. It makes the perfect destination for a cross-border road trip this season.
Tsawwassen Mills // Tsawwassen, BC
Distance from Vancouver: About 30 minutes
Stores: Aldo Outlet, Coach Outlet, Kate Spade New York Outlet, Lululemon Outlet, Saks Off 5th, and more.
Why You Need To Go: Tsawwassen Mills is around an hour from Vancouver and has a bunch of different outlet stores, as well as other popular shops like Aritzia.
Queensborough Landing
Distance from Vancouver: About 30 minutes
Stores: Helly Hansen, Tommy Hilfiger, Banana Republic Factory Outlet and more
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy the fresh air as you walk around the outer mall, stopping in at all the discount stores. There's also a path next to the Fraser River that you can walk on after your shopping day, which offers a view of the Queensborough Bridge.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 13, 2016.