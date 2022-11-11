6 Things To Know About Aritzia's Surprisingly Affordable Outlet Stores In Canada
The stores have sale items year round!
What's better than scoring a great deal? If you're an avid shopper at Aritzia, you might not know that there are actually Aritzia outlet stores in Canada where you can find tons of bargains and discounted items.
With locations in several provinces, the outlet stores carry more sale items than Aritzia's retail stores and are where you can score a great deal on some of their most coveted items.
Sound good? If you're dying to know more, here are six things to know about Aritzia's outlet stores in Canada, including where to find them and what kind of sales you can find.
You can find surprisingly good deals
Unlike the retail stores, Aritzia's outlet stores have sale items year-round, and you can snag some pretty sweet deals.
You can find items for 50% off (or more) and even get discounts on coveted items like puffer jackets, hoodies, denim and more.
There are only a few outlets in Canada
Aritzia has outlet locations in several cities in Canada — in Halton, Ontario, at the Toronto Premium Outlets, in Niagara-on-the-Lake at the Outlet Collection at Niagara, in Montreal at the Premium Outlets Montreal, and in Richmond, B.C., at the McArthur Glen Outlet Mall.
Aritzia does note, however, that their location in Delta, B.C., at Tsawwassen Mills carries pieces from their latest collections "plus exclusive sale and last-chance items."
You can use gift cards at the outlet locations
Got some Aritzia gift cards you've been holding onto? Why not make your money go a bit further and use them at an outlet store?
You can return regular-priced merchandise at the outlets
Conveniently, purchases you make at regular Aritzia locations can be returned at the outlet locations, so no need to go to multiple stores if you've got something to take back!
The first outlet location in North America is in the GTA
In 2018, Aritzia opened its first outlet location in North America at the Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton, Ontario.
The store features Aritzia's classic women's wear but with the deals that come with outlet shopping.
It's not just last season's pieces
You won't find just last season's clothing at the outlet stores. You can also shop for pieces from their current seasons, like Aritzia's Super Puff jackets, and fan-favourites like their Melina and Effortless pants.
Happy shopping, bargain-hunters!
