aritzia

7 Aritzia Dupes You Can Get For Half The Price That Look Just As Good As The Real Thing​

No one will be able to tell the difference. 🤩

Trending Staff Writer
​An Aritzia store. Right: A jumpsuit from Garage Clothing.

An Aritzia store. Right: A jumpsuit from Garage Clothing.

Wikimedia Commons, Garage Clothing

Aritzia is known for its luxurious clothing and viral staples, but it's also known for not always being super wallet-friendly.

Luckily, there are tons of Aritzia dupes for popular items to be found online, including alternatives for jackets, pants and hoodies from the brand.

If you look closely, it's possible to find items that perform the same way, but won't make as much of a dent to your paycheque.

Here are seven Aritzia dupes to check out right now if you want to save some cash, but keep the look.

Aritzia shacket dupe

\u200bOld Navy quilted jacket.

Old Navy quilted jacket.

Old Navy

Details: People on TikTok say this quilted jacket from Old Navy is quite similar to Aritiza's Ganna Quilted Jacket.

Both jackets feature an all-over quilted style, with a button-down closure and collar and relaxed fit, and even come in similar colours.

While the jackets feature a slightly different construction, both have a lining that's made with 100% polyester.

However, Aritzia's jacket will set you back by $198, while Old Navy's rings up at a much lower $39.97.

Find It On Old Navy

Aritzia hoodie dupe

\u200bForever 21 oversized hoodie.

Forever 21 oversized hoodie.

Forever 21

This fleece hoodie from Forever 21 features a similar fit and composition to Aritzia's Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Zip-Up Hoodie, and even comes in similar colours.

Both hoodies feature an oversized fit with dropped shoulders, ribbed cuffs and a drawstring hood, and are made from a blend of polyester and cotton.

While Aritzia's hoodie comes in at $90, Forever21's version only costs $30, and there's even a promotion going on at the retailer where you can buy one and get one half off.

Find It On Forever 21

Aritzia Melina pants dupe

\u200bAbercrombie & Fitch leather pants.

Abercrombie & Fitch leather pants.

Abercrombie & Fitch

These leather pants from Abercrombie & Fitch have been called a near-perfect dupe for the Aritzia Melina pants.

The pants are both made with a coating of 100% polyurethane and feature a similar straight-leg fit, high rise, zip fly, top-stitch detailing, and similar pocket placement.

Like the Melina pants, the Abercrombie pants also come in multiple colours.

While the price difference here isn't as drastic as other products on this list, with Abercrombie's patns retailing at $136 compared to Aritzia's $148, Abercrombie frequently has sales and promotions where you can get 20% or more off your purchase, and is even offering a discount on the pants right now.

With the discount, the pants come in at a cool $108.

Find It On Abercrombie & Fitch

Aritzia Divinity romper dupe

\u200bGarage jumpsuit.

Garage jumpsuit.

Garage Clothing

Reviews say this jumpsuit is a great dupe for Aritzia's Divinity romper, but for nearly half the price.

The jumpsuits are both made with a composition of 82% nylon and 18% Spandex, although Aritzia's jumpsuit features the non-branded version of the material, elastane.

Both jumpsuits feature adjustable straps and a scoop neckline and a close-to-the-body fit.

While Aritzia's jumpsuit rings up at $98, Garage's version costs just $59.95.

Find It On Garage

Aritzia Super Puff dupe

\u200bUniqlo shiny puffer jacket.

Uniqlo shiny puffer jacket.

Uniqlo

TikTokers say this Uniqlo puffer jacket is almost a perfect match to the iconic Aritzia Super Puff, and it's not hard to see why.

Both jackets feature a water-repellent exterior and down fill, and a short, boxy silhouette.

It's worth noting that Aritzia's jacket has some additional features that the Uniqlo version doesn't, like a removable hood, storm cuffs, and a warmth rating of -20 C.

Still, you can save quite a bit by opting for the Uniqlo coat, which comes in at just $49.90 compared to Aritzia's $225.

Find It On Uniqlo

Aritzia Effortless pant dupe

\u200bAbercrombie & Fitch drapey wide leg pants.

Abercrombie & Fitch drapey wide leg pants.

Abercrombie & Fitch

These pants from Abercrombie & Fitch are strikingly similar in style to Aritzia's popular Effortless pants, with both featuring a high rise, wide leg, front and back pockets and the same kind of closure at the waist.

Both pants are made from a drapey fabric. While Aritzia's pants are made with 100% polyester, Abercrombie's are made with 100% Lyocell, which is said to be considered as a sustainable alternative to synthetic fibers (like polyester).

Abercrombie's pants are listed on its website for $59.90, with an extra 20% off available right now, compared to Aritzia's less-affordable price of $148.

Find It On Abercrombie & Fitch

Aritzia sweatpants dupe

\u200bGarage cargo sweatpants.

Garage cargo sweatpants.

Garage Clothing

People on TikTok say these sweatpants from Garage are extremely similar to Aritzia's popular TNA Cozy Fleece Mega Cargo Sweatpants.

The sweatpants from both retailers feature a similar composition of cotton and polyester. Both pants also have a relaxed, oversized fit and have similar pocket styles.

Garage's shade Spring Grey Mix is strikingly similar to Aritzia's Heather Cloud White colour option. However, while Aritzia's pants will cost you $78, Garage's come in at about $18 cheaper at $59.95.

Find It On Garage

So, keep this list in mind before you hit purchase on your next Aritzia haul!

    Katherine Caspersz
    Trending Staff Writer
    Katherine Caspersz is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on evergreen travel and things to do, and is based in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario.
