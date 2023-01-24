7 Aritzia Dupes You Can Get For Half The Price That Look Just As Good As The Real Thing
No one will be able to tell the difference. 🤩
Aritzia is known for its luxurious clothing and viral staples, but it's also known for not always being super wallet-friendly.
Luckily, there are tons of Aritzia dupes for popular items to be found online, including alternatives for jackets, pants and hoodies from the brand.
If you look closely, it's possible to find items that perform the same way, but won't make as much of a dent to your paycheque.
Here are seven Aritzia dupes to check out right now if you want to save some cash, but keep the look.
Aritzia shacket dupe
Old Navy quilted jacket.
Details: People on TikTok say this quilted jacket from Old Navy is quite similar to Aritiza's Ganna Quilted Jacket.
Both jackets feature an all-over quilted style, with a button-down closure and collar and relaxed fit, and even come in similar colours.
While the jackets feature a slightly different construction, both have a lining that's made with 100% polyester.
However, Aritzia's jacket will set you back by $198, while Old Navy's rings up at a much lower $39.97.
Aritzia hoodie dupe
Forever 21 oversized hoodie.
This fleece hoodie from Forever 21 features a similar fit and composition to Aritzia's Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Zip-Up Hoodie, and even comes in similar colours.
Both hoodies feature an oversized fit with dropped shoulders, ribbed cuffs and a drawstring hood, and are made from a blend of polyester and cotton.
While Aritzia's hoodie comes in at $90, Forever21's version only costs $30, and there's even a promotion going on at the retailer where you can buy one and get one half off.
Aritzia Melina pants dupe
Abercrombie & Fitch leather pants.
These leather pants from Abercrombie & Fitch have been called a near-perfect dupe for the Aritzia Melina pants.
The pants are both made with a coating of 100% polyurethane and feature a similar straight-leg fit, high rise, zip fly, top-stitch detailing, and similar pocket placement.
Like the Melina pants, the Abercrombie pants also come in multiple colours.
While the price difference here isn't as drastic as other products on this list, with Abercrombie's patns retailing at $136 compared to Aritzia's $148, Abercrombie frequently has sales and promotions where you can get 20% or more off your purchase, and is even offering a discount on the pants right now.
With the discount, the pants come in at a cool $108.
Aritzia Divinity romper dupe
Garage jumpsuit.
Reviews say this jumpsuit is a great dupe for Aritzia's Divinity romper, but for nearly half the price.
The jumpsuits are both made with a composition of 82% nylon and 18% Spandex, although Aritzia's jumpsuit features the non-branded version of the material, elastane.
Both jumpsuits feature adjustable straps and a scoop neckline and a close-to-the-body fit.
While Aritzia's jumpsuit rings up at $98, Garage's version costs just $59.95.
Aritzia Super Puff dupe
Uniqlo shiny puffer jacket.
TikTokers say this Uniqlo puffer jacket is almost a perfect match to the iconic Aritzia Super Puff, and it's not hard to see why.
Both jackets feature a water-repellent exterior and down fill, and a short, boxy silhouette.
It's worth noting that Aritzia's jacket has some additional features that the Uniqlo version doesn't, like a removable hood, storm cuffs, and a warmth rating of -20 C.
Still, you can save quite a bit by opting for the Uniqlo coat, which comes in at just $49.90 compared to Aritzia's $225.
Aritzia Effortless pant dupe
Abercrombie & Fitch drapey wide leg pants.
Abercrombie & Fitch
These pants from Abercrombie & Fitch are strikingly similar in style to Aritzia's popular Effortless pants, with both featuring a high rise, wide leg, front and back pockets and the same kind of closure at the waist.
Both pants are made from a drapey fabric. While Aritzia's pants are made with 100% polyester, Abercrombie's are made with 100% Lyocell, which is said to be considered as a sustainable alternative to synthetic fibers (like polyester).
Abercrombie's pants are listed on its website for $59.90, with an extra 20% off available right now, compared to Aritzia's less-affordable price of $148.
Aritzia sweatpants dupe
Garage cargo sweatpants.
People on TikTok say these sweatpants from Garage are extremely similar to Aritzia's popular TNA Cozy Fleece Mega Cargo Sweatpants.
The sweatpants from both retailers feature a similar composition of cotton and polyester. Both pants also have a relaxed, oversized fit and have similar pocket styles.
Garage's shade Spring Grey Mix is strikingly similar to Aritzia's Heather Cloud White colour option. However, while Aritzia's pants will cost you $78, Garage's come in at about $18 cheaper at $59.95.
So, keep this list in mind before you hit purchase on your next Aritzia haul!