5 Aritzia Super Puff Jacket Dupes That're Way Cheaper Than The Real Deal & Look Just As Good (PHOTOS)
Stay on trend for less this year!
Aritzia's Super Puff winter jackets are far from affordable but they are in fashion, and thanks to Amazon Canada you can get the same look — if not the same label — for cheap.
Winter in Canada calls for a warm winter jacket and if you're in the market for a new coat, chances are you've considered Aritzia's popular Super Puff.
Aritzia Canada's Super Puff has blown up and can be seen all over the country from ads online to people bundled up in the street.
The fashionable coat comes in several variations from the Classic Supers which can keep you cozy in -40 C weather, to the Waterproof Supers, and even cropped versions, vests and a men's line.
While these puffers are great quality and will keep you warm through Canada's bone-chilling seasons, they'll also wreak havoc on your wallet.
Aritzia's puffers can range from $188 for a vest to $498 per coat according to their website, so chances are you'll be paying a pretty penny for this fashion-forward item. That is, unless you go for something off-brand.
If you're looking for an affordable dupe this winter so you can stay on trend and on budget, there are some excellent options available online.
Amazon Canada has plenty of similar styles for countless of Aritzia's Super Puff jackets so you can rock a puffer this winter without breaking the bank.
Here are five Artizia Super Puff dupes you can find on Amazon Canada if you're looking to save this season.
The Super Puff₂O Long Dupe
Aritzia's Super Puff₂O Long. Right: Amazon's Shanfetl Women Long Quilted Coat.
Price: $96.89 to $119.99
Item: Shanfetl Women Long Quilted Coat Hooded Maxi Length Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket Padded Coat Winter Outerwear
What dupe is this:The Super Puff₂O Long
Size range: Small to XXL
Colour: Camel
Why do you need to buy this? If you're looking for a long puffer jacket, this winter jacket is a fabulous dupe for the Super Puff₂O Long, which retails for $450. Both jackets feature a hood and plenty of coverage to keep you warm from the elements, but this dupe can save you more than $300. That's enough to go out and buy yourself some nice UGGs or UGG dupes while you're at it.
This coat has over 400 reviews and a four-star rating on the site so you can rest assured that previous customers also enjoyed the product.
It also comes in several other colours including a few that push into the $250 range, but that's still cheaper than the real thing.
The Super Puff Shorty Dupe
Aritizia's The Super Puff Shorty. Right: Women's Crop Short Black Jacket Cropped Puffer Fashion Jackets on Amazon.
Price: $39.99 to $55.03
Item: Women's Crop Short Black Jacket Cropped Puffer Fashion Jackets for Women Short Lightweight Coat
What dupe is this: The Super Puff Shorty
Size range: XXS to 5XL
Colour: White
Why do you need to buy this? Hunting for the perfect cropped puffer jacket? Look no further. This Jacket has over 1,400 reviews on Amazon with a 3.9 rating and a similar look to The Super Puff Shorty, which costs $275.
Keep in mind this jacket may not keep you as warm as it appears to be a tad shorter, but if you're looking for style over function, this is a great alternative that will save you hundreds of dollars.
The Super Puff Vest Dupe
Aritzia's Super Puff Vest. Right: A puffer vest from Amazon.
Price: $49.99 to $58.99
Item: AUTOMET Puffer Vest Women Sleeveless Winter Zip Up Outerwear Warm Puffer Lightweight Stand-up Collar Down with Pocket
What dupe is this: The Super Puff Vest
Size range: S to XL
Colour: Black
Why do you need to buy this? Vests are great outerwear for anyone looking for lightweight warmth and layering options from spring through winter.
You can bundle up with a thermal underneath, a thin coat, a sweater or just a plain long sleeve depending on the time of year or temperature.
This versatile item is a great addition to your closet and if you've had your eye on Aritzia's Super Puff Vest, you can get a similar look for about a quarter of the $198 price tag on the real deal.
However, it is important to note that this vest doesn't come with a hood like the Aritzia option.
The Super Puff Dupe
Aritzia's Super Puff. Right: A puffer coat from Amazon.
Price: $59.99
Item: Royal Matrix Women's Short Puffer Jacket Winter Quilted Lightweight Coat Warm Long Sleeve Full Zip Jacket
What dupe is this: The Super Puff
Size range: XL to XXL
Colour: Grey Hooded
Why do you need to buy this? This classic grey puffer-style jacket is a comparable alternative to Aritzia's $250 Super Puff if you're shopping on a budget.
The two coats come in a similar style and colour but with Amazon's version, you can save almost $200.
This jacket is water repellent, windproof, warm, and comes with a detachable hood according to Amazon.
It also has over 400 reviews and a rating of 4.2 stars on Amazon so you can rest assured that the product is tried and true.
The Super Puff Men's Dupe
Aritzia's Super Puff™ Men's coat. Right: Calvin Klein men's Winter Coat - Puffer Stretch Jacket With Sherpa Hood.
Price: $110.98 to $118.07
Item: Calvin Klein Men's Winter Coat - Puffer Stretch Jacket With Sherpa Hood
What dupe is this: The Super Puff men's coat
Size range: S to XXL
Colour: Black
Why do you need to buy this? Calvin Klein is a reputable brand and if you're looking for a puffer jacket with a similar look to Aritzia's popular $275 Super Puff, this coat will cost you half as much.
While the outer shells of these coats are similar, Calvin Klein's puffer jacket is sherpa-lined and features diagonal lines on the chest of the jacket, as opposed to Aritzia's straight-line look.
Not only is this a high-quality dupe, but it's still a brand name. It also has over 300 reviews and 4.6 stars on Amazon, so it's a great option if you're looking to save a bit of money.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.