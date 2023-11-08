8 Best Winter Jacket Brands For Men & Women In Canada, According to Canadians
Shoppers say these brands are worth the price!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Winter weather will be here soon whether we like it or not and that means you may be on the hunt for a new winter jacket that will keep you warm when the cold temperatures hit.
What you're looking for will most likely depend on where you live in Canada and what type of conditions you'll be dealing with.
For example, British Columbians may be looking for more of a waterproof jacket to keep them dry with all the rain, while people in Ontario will want something thick to keep them warm when the temps drop below 0 degrees.
We checked Reddit threads and reviews online to see which brands are the best for men's and women's winter jackets in 2023.
Not only did Canadians share their recommended brands, but many also included tips on what to look for when buying a winter jacket.
"If warmth is your main concern, look for a long jacket that covers your lower back/bum and if you can afford down filled that will be the best," one person wrote in a Reddit thread.
"Look for waterproof. It's very damp and once you get wet it's hard to get warm again," another person commented.
Certain brands like Columbia and North Face came up numerous times as well as several others that Canadians say have passed the test of time.
Columbia
A woman wearing a Columbia winter jacket. Right: A man wearing a Columbia winter jacket.
Price for women's jacket: $145.22-$180
Price for men's jacket: $170.81
Columbia winter jackets came up numerous times as a great option for winter.
Many people raved about how warm the jackets have kept them over the years and the fact that they are reasonably priced.
"I cannot believe how warm I stay during the extreme cold," one person on Reddit said about the jacket.
"Go for Columbia jacket and make sure it has 2 layers. Outer layer is usually a thin layer which is waterproof and the inner layer/shell is thicker one which keeps you warm and can be used separately during fall season," another person advised.
Columbia has a huge selection of men's jackets and women's jackets on their website, including insulated, fleece and 3-in-1 options.
The North Face
A woman wearing a winter jacket by The North Face. Right: A man wearing a winter jacket by The North Face.
Price for women's jacket: $299.95-$484.06
Price for men's jacket: $289.95
The North Face was another brand that had many mentions online when it came to the best winter jackets to buy.
"The North Face is very high quality and reasonably priced," one person said in a Reddit thread on r/askTO.
"My 5-year-old North Face jacket is still going strong," another comment read in a separate thread.
The jackets also have great reviews on Amazon, with one customer writing, "Love this coat, fits perfect and very warm."
The North Face has plenty of long, short, and puffy winter coats to choose from on their website.
Pajar
A woman wearing a white Pajar jacket. Right: A man wearing a black Pajar jacket.
Price for women's jacket: $489
Price for men's jacket: $499
Montreal-based fashion retailer Pajar comes highly recommended by Canadians who seem to love how durable the winter jackets are.
"Pajar is very reliable," one person noted on Reddit.
"My Pajar is a beast. It’s extremely warm and comfy albeit a bit goofy in its puffiness, but after a cold winter (2014 or 2015) I wanted to not be cold again. And it’s holding up really well," another Redditor shared.
"I got a Pajar coat 5 years ago, fits amazing, very warm and functional, still like new. Will probably have it forever," one person said.
Uniqlo
A model wearing a women's Uniqlo winter jacket. Right: A model wearing a men's Uniqlo winter jacket.
Price for women's jacket: $249.90
Price for men's jacket: $249.90
Uniqlo also received several mentions online for their stylish winter coats.
"UNIQLO's parka is perfect for Toronto winters I find. Should cost you $200 after tax. I've had it for over two years now and it's still in great condition, stylish and warm," one person wrote on Reddit.
Another person called the brand's winter attire "the best" while another said the prices "very reasonable."
Uniqlo's fall/winter 2023 collection is launching on November 10 and you can get a sneak peek on their website.
Eddie Bauer
A woman wearing an Eddie Bauer winter coat. Right: A man wearing an Eddie Bauer jacket.
Price for women's jacket: $379 (currently on sale for $227.40)
Price for men's jacket: $359 (currently on sale for $215.40)
American brand Eddie Bauer is another favourite among Canadians for winter jackets.
Many people online say the coats keep them warm in the colder months and note that they are satisfied with the quality.
"This coat was a gift to my daughter--she absolutely loves it! Says it keeps her toasty warm when walking outside in the cold and doing errands," one person wrote in a review on the Eddie Bauer website.
"Love this Jacket, fits like a dream and is super warm!" another person shared.
Patagonia
A model wearing a long Patagonia jacket. Right: A model wearing a men's Patagonia jacket.
Price for women's jacket: $435
Price for men's jacket: $625
Clothing company Patagonia also makes sturdy and reliable winter gear. In their online reviews, Canadians say they've had their Patagonia jackets for years.
"I had my Patagonia shell for 5 years and it’s done wonders. I’ll wear it alone or layer it with a down jacket or fleece depending on how cold it is," one person wrote on Reddit.
"If you are looking to keep it for long-term, I suggest Patagonia," another person recommended.
Point Zero
A woman wearing a Point Zero puffer jacket. Right: A man wearing a chrome puffer jacket.
Price for women's jacket: $215
Price for men's jacket: $249
Canadian company Point Zero makes great winter jackets, according to online reviews.
Several people on Reddit suggested the brand for the cold snaps we're about to be hit with.
"Point Zero makes a great heavy warm jacket!" one person shared in a thread.
Helly Hansen
A model wearing a women's Helly Hansen jacket. Right: A model wearing a men's Helly Hansen winter jacket.
Price for women's jacket: $258.22-290.81
Price for men's jacket: $319.42-$597.59
Helly Hansen is another super popular brand among Canadians, with many highlighting the jackets provide them with warmth all winter long.
"Helly Hansen if you want something that will last," one person shared on Reddit, while another person echoed, "Helly Hansen has great jackets. Good quality."
"I just got my hubby a Helly Hansen jacket with a removable liner.. it's incredibly waterproof and super warm with the liner," another commenter shared.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.