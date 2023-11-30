This Is When You Should Have Winter Tires On Your Car In Canada & Don't Put It Off Any Longer
Winter tires are mandatory in some provinces.
Winter is inching closer and some provinces in Canada have already had their first snowfall, meaning if you don't have winter tires on your car yet, you should get those on now.
Some provinces make it mandatory for vehicles to have winter tires for several months out of the year so you may already be overdue depending on where you live.
In B.C. winter tires or chains are mandatory for drivers on most routes in the province from October 1 until March 31 or April 30, depending on whether you're driving through mountain passes or high snowfall areas. For drivers who don't comply, they could face a $121 fine if they're caught.
In Quebec, winter tires are also mandatory for all vehicles from December 1 until March 15. Drivers could face a fine of $200 if they fail to comply with the rules.
While winter tires are not mandatory by law in any other province, they are still recommended.
In Ontario, drivers are advised to have their vehicles equipped with winter tires between October 1 and April 30.
According to the Michelin website, winter tires are recommended with "at least a tread depth of 3.2mm" in Alberta where temperatures can drop as low as -40 degrees Celsius.
In Manitoba star-studded tires are permitted on the road from October 1 to April 30, New Brunswick between October 15 and May 1, and Newfoundland and Labrador between November 1 and May 31.
Over in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, drivers should consider having winter tires between October 1 and May 31.
There are no laws in place for Saskatchewan, the Northwest Territories or the Yukon Territory but those provinces do see a lot of snow so winter tires are also highly recommended!
According to the Weather Network, winter tires should be on your vehicle when the temperature dips below 7 degrees.
The network is reporting a messy next few days for Ontario, with rain and snow both in the mix so if you haven't swapped your tires yet, don't delay it any longer.
If you don't know where to get them installed you can head to your nearest Costco for winter tires or Canadian Tire.
In November, the Old Farmer's Almanac released its winter weather forecast for Canada. It looks like cities across the country will see lots of snow this winter so make sure your vehicles are ready before then!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
