Winter Essentials You Can Get On Amazon & Have Delivered Before The Next Snowstorm
It's better to be prepared! ❄️
It's not even winter yet, but some parts of Canada are already dealing with a mix of bad weather.
Whether you live in Ontario or Alberta where communities are hit with a lot of snow and sometimes freezing rain, you know it's better to be prepared.
Several tools and items are good to have when you're dealing with a snowstorm, including ones you can use at home and for your vehicle.
Many Canadians are sharing their thoughts on forums like Reddit in terms of what items are needed for the cold season that is well on its way.
We looked through a bunch of different pages online to see which items are recommended and found them on Amazon. With Black Friday coming up, some of these tools are marked down so now is a great opportunity to get what you need.
Here are six winter essentials you can order right from home before the next snowstorm hits.
Snow shovel
Snow Joe 18-Inch Strain Reducing Snow Shovel.
Item: Snow Joe 18-Inch Strain Reducing Snow Shovel
Price: $27.98
If you know you'll be doing a lot of shovelling this winter, then a sturdy snow shovel is key.
With over 20,000 reviews, this Snow Joe shovel with an ergonomic handle appears to be a popular option on Amazon.
Many customers say the extra handle helps in alleviating some of the back strain that you often get after clearing your driveway or sidewalk.
"This shovel is nice and light. The second handle flows with you for the most part," one person wrote in their review. "It's smaller than my regular shovel but I find that works better in heavier wet snow."
"Easier on the arms and back," another review reads.
While it is pricier, an electric snow shovel is another option and will make your life easier if you're in an area that gets a lot of snow.
Snow brush and detachable ice scraper
A snow brush and detachable ice scraper.
Item: AstroAI 27-Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper with Ergonomic Foam Grip
Price: $16.14
A good snow brush and ice scraper is an important tool to have inside your vehicle during the winter.
This brush found on Amazon has over 27,000 reviews with many people saying it's durable, easy to assemble and then store thanks to the detachable handle.
"Great design and easy to store in any vehicle. Solid when assembled, and a great space saver," one person wrote. "Very lightweight, yet still feels like it won't break."
"Living up in Alaska, I go through snow brushes pretty fast. They typically break just from use. I have had very little issue using this brush. It assembled very easily. I love the bag it comes in. It's simple and great quality," another review reads.
If you want to take it up a notch you could get a 5-in-1 ice scraper and brush that also comes with a small snow shovel and squeegee broom.
Windshield cover for snow and ice
A windshield cover for a car.
Item: EcoNour Car Windshield Cover for Snow and Ice
Price: $27.71
Do you hate waking up every morning and having to scrape snow and ice off your windshield before heading to work?
If so, you may want to look into getting a windshield cover that will prevent snow and ice from getting directly onto your windshield.
The description on Amazon for this one says it will protect your vehicle from snow-related damage like frosts, hail and blizzards.
"I installed this cover as soon as I received it and I was very impressed with the quality and ease of installation. I like the fact that the wipers go under the cover and the fit is perfect," one person wrote in a review.
"Tough material, fast on, fast off, easy to hook on, trap it by closing the doors," another customer shared. "Save yourself the hassle of sweeping/scraping, snap this on overnight."
Emergency kit for your vehicle
A car roadside emergency kit.
Item: Car Roadside Emergency Kit
Price: $36.33
While you never want to assume you'll get stuck in a snowstorm, it's better to be prepared just in case.
This emergency kit has many essentials you may end up needing for your car including jumper cables, tow rope, safety hammer, mechanical flashlight, screwdriver, a snow shovel and rain coat.
It sounds like many people who bought it on Amazon are happy with their purchase.
"Good kit with lots inside and room to add your own items. Glad I bought as it brings me comfort," one person expressed in their review.
"Bought it as a Xmas gift for my daughter to keep in the trunk of her car. Compact and full of useful things should she need," another person shared.
Snow blower
A Snow Joe cordless snow blower.
Item: Snow Joe 48-volt Cordless Snow Blower
Price: $346
A snow blower is a bigger investment than a shovel but it also makes the clean-up job after a snowfall way easier.
With Black Friday coming up there are a lot of great deals already on Amazon for certain snow blowers like this Snow Joe one.
"For a standard driveway, this snow blower is great. It will handle a foot of snow no problem, even if it's snow from the day before," one review reads.
"This little snowblower is pretty incredible overall," another person shared and added that it's "so easy to pick up and move around" and it's also quiet.
Cozy socks to keep in the car
Cozy winter socks.
Items: Thick winter socks
Price: $19.99 for a three-pack
Several Canadians on Reddit also suggested keeping extra socks in the car and it sounds like a smart idea.
You never know when your boots will soak through thanks to all the ice and slush and having wet feet is the worst feeling!
"Love these socks. They’re super thick and soft, nice and warm and perfect height for boots," one person wrote in a review of these socks.
Many Canadians online also recommend keeping a blanket, hat and gloves in your vehicle in case you ever get stuck in a storm.
Winter tires are another important part of preparation for the change in driving conditions.
Depending on where you live in Canada, you may be required as a driver to change your tires during a specific time of year.
As you prepare and stock up on winter gear, don't forget about other essentials for your wardrobe.
If you're on the hunt for a proper winter jacket, we recently put together a list of the best winter jacket brands for men and women that were suggested by Canadians.
You also don't want to go through winter with the wrong footwear. We rounded up the best winter boot brands for women and men in Canada.
Happy winter shopping!
