6 Best Winter Boot Brands For Women In Canada In 2023, According To Canadians
These boots will keep your feet warm and dry this winter!
Winter is coming, so it's time to ensure you're prepared with the proper attire for when the cold temperatures and snow arrive.
Nobody likes cold, and especially wet, feet and the right boots make all the difference during a Canadian winter.
We turned to Reddit and online reviews to see what Canadians recommend when choosing the best boot brands for women in 2023.
Whether you deal with a lot of rain, snow or slush, many Canadians are sharing what has worked for them in the past and which boots they've stuck with for years.
Many people also gave great tips online in terms of what you should look for when heading to the store.
"If you plan on walking outside for more than 10 minutes this winter, don't cheap out on boots," one person wrote on Reddit.
"Make sure they are waterproof and warm. And in my opinion, taller is better. Specifically after a big snowstorm and things aren't shovelled yet. You don't want to step outside and have snowfall into your boot and then start melting into your socks.... that's the worst feeling ever."
When it comes to the brands Canadians love, these are the top six you should look into when shopping for women's winter boots.
Sorel
Sorel winter boots.
Price: $169.97
Sorels were the most talked about boot brands in online threads. The company has plenty of boots to choose from depending on the kind of winter weather you'll be dealing with.
People love how warm and dry the boots keep their feet and it sounds like they're a durable shoe that you'll have for years.
"I’ve been wearing different variations of Sorel boots for about 10 years now and I love mine," one person wrote on Reddit. "They have held up for many years as a student walking everywhere and working outdoors in winter."
"I’d go with sorels too. They’re pretty affordable and just the best winter boots I’ve had in years," another person shared.
"I love my Sorels. Comfortable, warm, durable and water proof," another comment on Reddit reads.
Blundstones
Blundstones.
Price: $249.99
Blundstones are another popular winter boot brand for women, with many people sharing that they think the shoes are worth the price tag.
"Blundstones paired with wool or other winter socks when you need warmth," one person wrote.
"I rock Blundstones with thick socks if needed. They look decent enough to be fashionable and the weather is never that serious where you want those ugly insulated boots," another person wrote.
However, one point that came up in several online threads is that these boots are not great when it comes to ice, so that's definitely something to keep in mind when shopping.
"The only caveat is Blundstones soles are not at all grippy on ice, not even the winter ones," one person shared online.
"If you're just bopping around casually, they're fine. If you need to commute daily and are concerned about slipping on freezing rain, or if you do a lot of outdoor activities, I'd get something more hardcore," one comment on Reddit reads.
Pajar
A pair of women's Pajar winter boots in white.
Price: $200
Montreal-based retailer Pajar is a brand that many Canadians seem to love for its quality and how warm the boots keep your feet in the winter.
"Pajar is high quality and very warm," one person said in a r/BuyItForLife Reddit thread.
"Pajar are great too. Canadian brand - warm, waterproof, with plenty of styles," another person shared.
"Very cold weather + lots of snow: insulated Pajars," one commenter recommended.
Baffin
Icefield women's Baffinb oot.
Price: $270
People raved about Baffin boots online and say they are the best boot brand for Canadian winters.
The company sells a variety of designs on its website and even highlights which women's boots are the best sellers, including boots called Icefield, Impact and Snogoose.
"Baffin. I couldn't believe when I put them on for the first time, it was like your foot/leg as encased in a soft squishy memory foam bed," one review on Reddit reads.
"I did a ton of research on this last year. BAFFIN! I was the only one out there with warm toes and my friends were in Sorrels, etc," one person shared online.
Ugg Adirondack
Women's UGG Adirondack III Boot in the colour Mustard Seed.
Price: $300
UGG's Women's Adirondack III Boots are super popular among Canadian women, according to reviews we've come across online.
The boot, which comes in three colours, is described as a waterproof shoe with a sheepskin lining and is made with white spider rubber.
"If you're looking for functional, super warm, and not hideous winter boots, I always recommend the UGG Adirondacks. I have the tall ones and they're insanely warm," one person shared in a Reddit thread.
"I bought UGG Adirondacks three years ago. They are by far the BEST winter boots I’ve ever owned," another person expressed. "They are COMFY [...] they keep my feet dry even in slushy snow. They also look just as good as the day I bought them. I wear them every single day in the winter in downtown Toronto."
"The ugg Adirondack boot (snow boot, not the suede) is excellent for harsh weather," another person wrote in their review. "I held out on the Ugg Adirondack for a long time, but they truly are the warmest, most durable I’ve ever owned."
Kamik
Kamik women's Momentum 3 Snow Boot in white.
Price: $139.99
Kamik boots are also loved among Canadian women and serve as a great choice if you're in search of affordable shoes for the winter.
The company's website shows just how many designs they offer, depending on whether you want a traditional bulky winter boot or more of a combat style boot.
"I have a pair of Kamik lined hunting wellies that I bought about 15 years ago at Canadian Tire for about $40 that are the warmest and driest boots I have," one reviewer said online.
"They certainly don't make much of a fashion statement, but nothing is better for walking the dog or shovelling the drive and walkway."
"I've been using Kamik winter boots for nearly a decade. I have two pairs and they've kept me warm nearly that entire time," another post reads.
