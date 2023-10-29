These Are The Best Men's Winter Boot Brands In Canada, According To Canadians
Boots for deep snow, city slush and everything in between.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Your definition of the best winter boots for men in Canada will depend on where you live, but if you're wondering which brands will set you up best for a brutal snow storm or extremely icy conditions, rest assured that your fellow Canadians are here to help.
We scoured online reviews and Reddit's advice communities to find some of the best winter boot brands for men in 2023, whether you're trudging through deep snow in Montreal, dodging slush puddles in Vancouver, protecting your feet from bitter cold in Calgary or dealing with a bit of everything in Toronto.
Whether you're a born-and-raised Canadian or a newcomer to Canada, the best winter boot for you will need to do more than simply keep your feet warm. You're also going to want something that's comfortable, durable and waterproof, because wet feet can be extremely unpleasant or downright dangerous, depending on where you are. You might also want to think about boots with ice-gripping soles, snow shoe compatibility or built-in crampons, especially if you're expecting an extreme commute.
Sizing is also super important, because you don't want a pair of boots that are too tight. If your boots are extra snug, that'll prevent you from adding a pair of thick wool socks on extra cold days.
One Canadian on Reddit shared a popular tip for dealing with boot sizes, and it might help you if you're currently shopping for men's winter boots.
"Buy boots a half size larger," they wrote, adding that you should also "buy some grey felt insoles from Dollarama. These are really warm and can make cheaper boots more comfortable. Since your boots aren't snug you can use insoles and extra socks if necessary for colder days."
That's just the tip of the Canadian iceberg when it comes to boot advice you can find on Reddit.
Here are the brands worth checking out if you're shopping for men's winter boots this year.
Pajar
Many Canadians are high on Pajar, especially when it comes to men's boots that'll grip the ice in slippery conditions.
"Pajar is a great Canadian brand," one user told a newcomer to Canada on Reddit.
Pajar's icegripper sole is one of its biggest selling points, and they use those soles on just about any boot you can imagine. That means you can get some intense snowmobile boots or a classy ankle boot with the same anti-slip grip on the bottom.
I personally use an older version of Pajar's Mirko winter boots and they've kept me warm, dry and comfortable through even the most bitterly cold dog walks in February in Toronto.
The Mirko boots have fold-out metal spikes on the soles that you can deploy on extra slippery days and they're so much more convenient than buying crampons. I'm heading into my third winter with them and while the eyelets on the laces need some repair, Pajar's newer Mirko boots don't have laces at all. In other words, my problem won't be your problem with these boots.
Boulet
Price: $370
Boulet is best-known for their leather cowboy boots, but Canadians online say they also make a great middle-of-the-road winter boot.
Boulet's current winter boot selection is limited to one lace-up leather ankle boot that comes in a few different colours. The boots have a thinsulate lining and sturdy treads that'll get you through the day-to-day of winter in a city, assuming there are some snow plows on duty where you live. They also simply look great.
You can browse Boulet's winter boot options through their website, where you'll also find just about any kind of cowboy boot you can imagine.
Blundstone
Price: $250-$290
You don't have to throw style out the window the moment the snow starts falling, and that's where Blundstones come in. This brand makes stylish men's ankle boots with a winter thermal layer that'll make you look cool while making your toes warm and comfortable on cold days.
If you live in a city and you don't actually have to stomp through a foot of snow, these boots are a good day-to-day option.
"I love my Blundstones - in the winter I always wear them with cozy socks to stay extra comfy," wrote one fan on a Toronto subreddit about boots. "If there is tons of snow I pull out the Sorel boots (but Blundstones are great for everyday)."
"They double as fashionable spring and fall boots without the thick socks, and they last absolutely forever," added another.
"Blundstones + wool socks are the ultimate Toronto winter footwear," said someone else. "They'll get you through like 90% of days just fine, are lightweight, and don't look bad."
Many others chimed in to support Blundstones, though they also joked that you'll be wearing the same boots as every other Toronto dude on the street.
"I've tried to put my feet into the wrong ones at a party once. They were the wrong size luckily," wrote one user. "I've been at parties with 30 pairs of Blunnies at the door!" added another.
Others added that the boots are waterproof and warm, but they might let you down in terms of grip.
Sorel
Price: $165-$230
Many Canadian swear by their Sorel winter boots, particularly in extreme conditions.
"My Sorels are rated -60F yet they stay surprisingly neutral inside no matter the temp," wrote one Reddit reviewer.
"I lived in the Yukon for seven years and always wore Sorels," said another. "Sorels with good wool socks always did the trick for me!"
Another Sorel supporter said they've had the same pair of Sorel mucklucks since 1982 and they've held up remarkably well. "The gum rubber has not split," they wrote. "The nylon uppers are still intact. The liners wore out but I replaced them easily enough. Best warmest boot I have ever worn. They cost me 180 bucks back then but they are worth every penny."
Sorel boots are fairly common in Canada and you've probably seen others wearing them.
You can get a set of your own for under $300, making this a slightly more wallet-friendly option compared to the others on this list.
Baffin
Price range: $100-$300
Baffin boots are hands-down the best men's boots for winter in Canada, according to the Canadians who raved about them in just about every boot-buying conversation we could find.
This Canadian brand sells a wide range of boots, from the stylish around-the-city Copenhagens to their more hardcore you-versus-nature boots, such as the best-selling Snow Monster and Impact options. These last two boots have all the insulation and waterproofing bells and whistles, from a rubber base to a nylon locking sleeve that keeps snow from getting in the tops of your boots, even when it's up to your knees.
"Best winter boots hands down. My feet have never been cold," wrote a user in Reddit's r/BuyItForLife community.
"I've done a field season in Greenland and a season in Antarctica and they're definitely up to the job!!" wrote another user in the same conversation.
"They are easy on and off, super warm," wrote another user. "Not a high boot but for 95% of Saskatchewan winter they are on my feet."
