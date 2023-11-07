15 Of The Best Costco Winter Clothing Options In 2023 & What To Buy Before The Snow Hits
Winter jackets, boots and thick socks!
If you need to stock up on winter clothes before the cold weather hits in Canada and you don't want to spend too much money, then you may want to add a trip to Costco to this week's to-do list.
The retailer currently has a bunch of great deals on brand-name jackets, shoes and cozy accessories that will get you through the colder months.
To check out what's currently in-store, I drove to my nearest Costco in Victoria, B.C. and came across several great pieces that will keep you nice and toasty this winter.
Here are 15 items that I found.
Vince Camuto Wool Blend Jacket
Vince Camuto Wool Blend Jacket at Costco.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $64.99
Colours: Two different plaid colour combos
This almost knee-length jacket comes in two different plaid colour combos.
It has a removable sherpa collar and looks like it could fit a couple of layers underneath which makes it a great piece for winter.
Koolaburra By UGG Reversible Long Vest
Koolaburra By UGG Reversible Long Vest at Costco.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $59.99
Colours: Available in black and emerald green
Vests seem to be quite popular these days so if you're looking for one, this Koolaburra vest at Costco is quite affordable. It's also reversible so you essentially get two colours in one.
If you're wondering how it looks off the hanger, TikToker @yyccostcolovers shared a video of herself wearing the vest and shows what both sides look like.
Roots Women's Cozy Socks
Roots Women's Cozy Socks at Costco.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $17.99 (6 pairs in a pack)
Colours: Each pack comes with several colours
Thick socks are a must during the winter and these ones from Roots look super cozy.
Each pack comes with six pairs of socks so you can even buy these with a friend or sibling and split the cost.
Aquatherm Ladies Chelsea Leather Boot
Aquatherm Ladies Chelsea Leather Boot at Costco.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $59.99
Colours: Comes in brown and black
While they may not look like winter boots, these shoes are great if you live somewhere that gets a lot of rain (like British Columbia).
The Aquatherm boots are waterproof and a really good dupe for Blundstones at a fraction of the cost.
I bought a pair of these two years ago and let's just say I wear them way more than I ever thought I would during the fall and winter.
Calvin Klein 3-in-1 Men's Jacket
Calvin Klein 3-in-1 Men's Jacket at Costco.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $119.99
Colours: Comes in black
This jacket is great for that time of year when layering is essential because you can wear it three ways.
It comes with an inner layer and an outer layer and then you can combine the two when you need that extra warmth.
UGGs
UGGs at Costco.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $159.99
Colours: Comes in grey
Even though UGGs are not waterproof, I see a lot of people wearing them in the winter every year (especially university and college students).
While I only came across this colour at my local store, the Costco website does have more colours available.
Columbia Ladies Jacket
Columbia Ladies Jacket at Costco.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $49.97
Colours: Comes in black
This Columbia jacket looks both comfy and warm.
It can also accommodate several layers underneath which means you will get a lot of use out of it in the winter.
Nautica Men's Mixed Media Jacket
Nautica Men's Mixed Media Jacket at Costco.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price $39.99 ($29.99 when on sale)
Colours: Comes in black
While it may not be warm enough to wear during a cold snap in Canada, this jacket looks like it could layer well.
It could be an adequate choice for a hike or walk on one of those sunny winter days.
Paradox Merino Blend Tops
Paradox Merino Blend Tops at Costco.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $19.99
Colours: Purple, teal and black in the women's sizes; black and blue in the men's sizes
Winter requires mastering the art of layering and these base-layer tops at Costco are perfect for that.
Whether you're going ice skating, skiing or snowboarding or just need an additional layer, you may want to get one of these tops for those occasions.
Bula Ladies Micro Fleece Jacket
Bula Ladies Micro Fleece Jacket at Costco.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $19.99
Colours: Comes in three colour combos
These fleece jackets are another great layering option if you're going skiing or just spending some time outdoors in the winter.
They also look cute on their own or paired with a vest.
Hunter Boots
Hunter boots at Costco.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $139.99
Colours: Comes in black
These tall Hunter boots are another good option for anyone who sees a lot of rain in the winter.
Paired with some cozy thick socks, they would also be useful on those days when all the snow has turned to slush and the sidewalks are an absolute mess (Ontario I'm looking at you).
DKNY Ladies Softshell Jacket
DKNY Ladies Softshell Jacket at Costco.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $39.99 when on sale; regular price is $59.99
Colours: Comes in black and khaki green
If you need a jacket for winter, this DKNY coat is a great find for an affordable price.
The jacket is lined with fleece and has a hood as well for extra warmth.
Bula Neck Warmers and Bula Balaclavas
Bula Neck Warmers. Right: Bula Balaclavas at Costco.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $9.99 for a two-pack of Bula neck warmers; $23.99 for a two-pack of the Bula balaclavas
Colours: Both come in black
If you're like me and you get really cold easily, then having cover-up options for every part of your body is never a bad idea.
These neck warmers are a great alternative to a scarf and the balaclavas will keep your head warm.
Karbon Unisex Heated Vest
Karbon Unisex Heated Vest at Costco.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $179.99
Colours: Comes in black
If you want to go the extra mile this winter, then this heated polar fleece vest may be right for you.
Although it is a bit pricey, if you plan on spending a lot of time on the slopes then you may want a layer that will guarantee up to five hours of heat.
