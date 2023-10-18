These Are Lululemon's Top Rated Fall & Winter Clothes & Some Of The Best Items Are On Sale
Stock up on some of these items before they're gone!
As temperatures cool down, you may be on the hunt for some warm clothes to add to your fall and winter wardrobe.
Lululemon has a bunch of items that are perfect for these cooler months and some of the best pieces are on sale.
Whether you're looking for sweaters, new leggings or a puffy jacket to help you get through the cold Canadian winter, there are a lot of top-rated items to choose from.
We rounded up 10 items at Lululemon that not only look stylish but also have great reviews.
Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
A Lululemon model wearing the Wunder Puff Cropped Vest in Heathered Wild Indigo.
Item: Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
Price: $179
Size range: 0-14
Colour: Comes in three colours
What reviewers are saying: With a 4.5-star rating, Lululemon customers are loving this puffy vest and say you can easily pair it with a sweater underneath.
Many reviewers highlighted the vest keeps them warm, has "huge pockets," and a removable hood.
Some shoppers also pointed out that it does run big so keep that in mind when choosing a size.
This item is currently in the "we made too much" section so if you're interested in it then don't wait too long!
Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip
A Lululemon model wearing the Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip in Bone.
Item: Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip
Price: $118
Size range: XS/S - XL/XXL
Colour: Comes in eight colours
What reviewers are saying: This half-zip sweater not only looks warm, but super stylish as well, especially in the Bone colour.
With a 4.5-star rating, many reviewers are loving this piece for its comfort and oversized fit and recommend pairing it with a vest for the perfect fall look.
The collar also zips up all the way to the top so it can provide some extra warmth when you need it.
Wunder Puff Jacket
A Lululemon model wearing the Wunder Puff Jacket in Velvet Dust.
Item: Wunder Puff Jacket
Price: $169-$229 (depends on the colour)
Size range: 0-14
Colour: Comes in three colours
What reviewers are saying: With a 4.4-star rating the Wunder Puff Jacket is a popular item that's currently listed under the "we made too much" section on the Lululemon website.
Several reviewers call the jacket "lightweight" and "super stylish." It also looks like you can have several layers underneath so it's great for both fall and winter.
Others who have reviewed the clothing item say it fits true to size and will keep you warm.
Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger
A Lululemon model wearing the Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger in Espresso.
Item: Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger Full Length
Price: $98
Size range: 0-20
Colours: Comes in 15 colours
What reviewers are saying: This pair of joggers has a 4.2-star rating on the Lululemon website and one review calls them the "best joggers ever." Not only are the pants comfortable, but people says they are easy to move in as well.
Reviews point out that the joggers are versatile in that they can be used for travel, pilates, dancing and doing everyday errands.
Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
A Lululemon model wearing the Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 in Kohlrabi Green/White.
Item: Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length
Price: $49-$59 (depending on the colour)
Size range: 0-20
Colours: Comes in 11 colours
What reviewers are saying: This long-sleeve shirt comes in a lot of pretty colours and can be used for layering during the fall and winter.
Shoppers are loving the fit and sizing so much so that it's one of the highest rated items on the site with a 4.4-star rating.
It is part of Lululemon's "we made too much" sale so don't wait too long to grab one if you're interested!
Always Effortless Jacket
A Lululemon model wearing the Always Effortless Jacket in Medium Olive.
Item: Always Effortless Jacket
Price: $158
Size range: 0-14
Colours: Comes in two colours
What reviewers are saying: With a 4.5-star rating, the Always Effortless Jacket is a favourite among Lululemon customers.
Reviewers say it's a great rain jacket that is loose enough to fit a sweatshirt underneath. Many are also calling it comfortable, light and stylish.
Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
A Lululemon model wearing the Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie in Espresso.
Item: Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
Price: $99
Size range: 0-14
Colours: Comes in two colours
What reviewers are saying: Lululemon shoppers are loving this cropped hoodie and say it's "perfect for fall weather."
Some customers are pointing out that it fits small so they recommend sizing up.
This hoodie, which has a 4.3-star rating, is part of Lululemon's "we made too much" section so it may sell out soon!
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
A Lululemon model wearing the Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant in Allspice.
Item: Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Regular
Price: $59-$99 (depends on the colour)
Size range: 0-20
Colours: Comes in 11 colours
What reviewers are saying: These flared Lululemon pants are advertised as "buttery-soft" and "weightless" and many customers seem to agree.
Many shoppers have left comments saying the pants are comfortable, flattering and fit great. They come in many stunning colours that are perfect for fall and winter.
Rain Rebel Jacket
A Lululemon model wearing the Rain Rebel Jacket in Dark Forest.
Item: Rain Rebel Jacket
Price: $228
Size range: 0-20
Colours: Comes in two colours
What reviewers are saying: Another jacket with lots of great reviews is Lululemon's Rain Rebel Jacket.
Shoppers say it's lightweight, great for layering and comfortable. For anyone who lives in B.C. and experiences a lot of rain in the winter, this piece might be perfect for you.
Wunder Puff Long Jacket
A Lululemon model wearing the Wunder Puff Long Jacket in Black.
Item: Wunder Puff Long Jacket
Price: $398
Size range: 0-14
Colours: Comes in three colours
What reviewers are saying: If you need a jacket to get through the Canadian winter, the Wunder Puff Long Jacket is a bestseller on the Lululemon website.
Shoppers are calling it "absolutely gorgeous," roomy and "toasty."
Others have labelled it the "perfect winter jacket" so it sounds like you can't go wrong with choosing this coat.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.