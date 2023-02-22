7 Lululemon Dupes You Can Get On Amazon Canada That Your Wallet Will Thank You For
They're said to be just as good as the real thing. 👀
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
If you frequently shop at Lululemon Canada, you know that while the brand makes high-quality workout gear, the prices can often be a bit hard on your wallet.
Thankfully, there are tons of really good Lululemon dupes on Amazon Canada that deliver the same look for much, much less.
The best part is that these dupes don't just look like Lululemon clothes — according to reviewers, these products perform and wear in a way that makes them worthy of adding to your cart.
If you're ready to save some money, here are seven of the best Lululemon dupes that you can buy on Amazon in Canada right now.
Lululemon Scuba Hoodie dupe
Trendy Queen cropped hoodie.
Price: $59.42
Details: Reviewers say this quarter-zip hoodie from the brand Trendy Queen is a great alternative for the popular Lululemon Scuba hoodie, with shoppers calling it "identical" and an "affordable Lululemon dupe."
The hoodies have similar features like an oversized fit and a front pocket. While the Lululemon hoodie will set you back by $118, the Amazon version costs about half the price at $59.42
Lululemon joggers dupe
Libin joggers.
Price: $39.98
Details: These highly-rated joggers from the brand Libin are said to be very similar to joggers sold at Lululemon like the Stretch High-Rise Jogger, with reviewers saying they're just as soft and comfortable.
Many reviewers even said that they prefer these over their Lululemon joggers, and for the price, it sounds like you really can't go wrong.
The joggers feature a drawstring closure, with a stretchy, wrinkle-free fabric, and two side pockets. While a pair from Lululemon will set you back by $128, these cost just $39.98 — less than half the price.
Lululemon Define Jacket dupe
QUEENIEKE women's sports jacket.
Price: $52.99
Details: This fitted zip-up jacket by the brand QUEENIEKE features a high collar, thumbholes, zip pockets and a streamlined silhouette, and looks a lot like the Lululemon Define Jacket.
In fact, reviewers say the jacket is "identical to [Lululemon] if not better," and makes for a "gorgeous" dupe.
While purchasing Lululemon's jacket could cost you $128, this one rings up at $52.99.
Lululemon Align Tank dupe
Wjustforu women's yoga tank.
Price: $27.99
Details: Reviewers call this tank top by Wjustforyou a "great [Lululemon] dupe," and say it looks and feels "exactly" like the Lululemon Align Tank.
The top is said to be soft and great for things like yoga, weight lifting and dance.
It features a design that's very similar to Lululemon's, with thin straps and a v-neck, and even comes in similar colours.
While Lululemon's tank costs $68, this one on Amazon Canada costs just $27.99.
Lululemon shorts dupe
Byoauo Store running shorts.
Price: $29.99
Details: These running shorts by Byoauo are said to be a great alternative to Lululemon running shorts, like the Track That High-Rise Lined Short.
The Byoauo shorts have features that are similar to the Lululemon shorts, like a high-waist fit, a liner, hidden drawstring and zippered pocket.
While Lululemon's cost $68, these are less than half the price at $29.99.
Lululemon belt bag dupe
Zoppen fleece belt bag.
Price: $24.50
Details: This fleece belt bag by Zoppen looks super similar to a belt bag sold by Lululemon made of the same material, which is no longer available on the site.
Reviewers say the Zoppen bag is a "perfect" Lululemon dupe that's "much more affordable," costing just $24.50.
The bag features a zip closure and an adjustable strap and comes in three other neutral colours.
Lululemon Align leggings dupe
Price: $34.99
Details: These leggings by Sunzel have been called a great dupe for the Lululemon Align Leggings, but come with a much lower price tag.
Reviewers say the leggings are "buttery soft," and "great quality." They feature a thick waistband that's similar to the Align leggings and come in multiple lengths and colours.
While Lululemon's leggings cost $98, these come in at a fraction of the price at just $34.99.
Happy shopping!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.