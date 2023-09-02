8 Cozy Sweaters Under $50 That'll Keep You Warm, Snuggly & Stylish For Fall Weather (PHOTOS)
Update your wardrobe on a budget!
Fall sweaters are a staple for the cozy season, and it is about time to start stocking up.
The air is getting crisper, and as cooler weather approaches, you're going to want an oversized sweater to snuggle up with on the couch and to pair with your cutest fall boots.
While dreams of fall outfits may dance in your head inspired by trendy TikTokers and Pinterest, finding affordable and fashionable clothing can pretty much feel impossible these days.
I mean, most sweaters at stores like Aritzia and Reformation can easily cost over $100, and if it's wool, that money can be flushed down the drain with one bad wash job.
So it's important to find an affordable sweater that will keep you cozy, whether you're curling up to watchGilmore Girls reruns or heading to the pumpkin patch for a picturesque fall date.
No matter what you are shopping for this fall, here are eight women's sweaters under $50 that you'll actually want to buy.
Rib-knit sweater
A Rib-Knit sweater from H&M.
Price: $34.99
Item: Rib-knit sweater
Size Range: XS to 4XL
Colour: Black and white
Why you need to buy this: A black and white striped chunky knit sweater is a timeless classic.
This cotton blend sweater has a round neckline with dropped shoulders and an oversized fit that will pair perfectly with a pair of blue jeans or a mini skirt with boots for an evening look.
It's affordable and machine washable, so you don't have to worry about accidentally wrecking it after a few wears.
Sculpt Knit Tie-Back Longsleeve
A model wearing the Sculpt Knit Tie-Back Longsleeve from Aritzia.
Price: $24.99
Item: Sculpt Knit Tie-Back Longsleeve
Size Range: 2XS to 2XL
Colour: Flambeau Red
Why you need to buy this: Aritzia sweaters are usually ridiculously expensive, but occasionally you can find a great sale item.
I have this sweater in white and pink, and it is so flattering. It perfectly accentuates your waist with the tie in the back while remaining warm and modest with its high neck.
This is a must-buy if you're looking for an elevated turtle neck this fall!
AE Oversized Collared Sweater
A model wearing the AE Oversized Collared Sweater.
Price: $44.96
Item: AE Oversized Collared Sweater
Size Range: XXS to XXL
Colour: Cream
Why you need to buy this: The preppy look is still everywhere this fall, with micro plaid skirts, blazers and knee socks trending, so this oversized collared sweater will fit right in.
You can style this sweater with a dress shirt underneath and a cute skirt, or dress it down with leggings and a cozy pair of Uggs (or Ugg dupes!) for your Starbucks runs.
This sweater is soft and cozy, and thanks to its 97% polyester makeup, you'll be able to throw it in the wash without worrying about air drying it or any special instructions. '
Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
A model wearing the Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater from Uniqlo.
Price: $49.90
Item: Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
Size Range: XXS to XXL
Colour: Black
Why you need to buy this: Black turtle necks are effortlessly sexy and cool.
There's a reason why they've never gone out of style, and this piece can live in your wardrobe for years to come.
It's made with ultrafine Merino wool, so it will keep you warm throughout the fall and winter, and you can layer it for when it starts to get really cold outside.
CashSoft Puff Sleeve Sweater
A model wearing the CashSoft Puff Sleeve Sweater from Gap
Price: 49.95
Item: CashSoft Puff Sleeve Sweater
Size Range: XXS to XXL
Colour: Black
Why you need to buy this: This short-sleeved sweater is perfect for work if you're looking to add some shape to your wardrobe with these funky puffed sleeves.
This sweater steps away from the ordinary everyday look and is an adorable top to style with straight-leg jeans or even a pair of dress pants.
Heavenlyarn Mock Neck Sweater Vest
A model wearing the Heavenlyarn Mock Neck Sweater Vest from Dynamite.
Price: $44.95
Item: Heavenlyarn Mock Neck Sweater Vest
Size Range: XXS to XL
Colour: Salt beige
Why you need to buy this: This mock sweater vest is timeless and the perfect basic to add to your wardrobe this fall.
It's sleeveless, so you can transition it from warm September days to chilly November nights by layering a jacket over it and basic enough that you can dress it up or down.
High neck sweater with zip
A model wearing the High neck sweater with zip from Mango.
Price: $49.99
Item: High neck sweater with zip
Size Range: XXS to XXL
Colour: Medium Brown
Why you need to buy this: The quarter zip has been everywhere lately, and if you're looking to add this casual yet chic item to your wardrobe, this is a pretty good price point to do it at!
Mango's knitted zip-up is made with thick fabric, so this item will be great for fall and layering looks whether you want to wear it on its own or add a shirt or jacket.
Sweater
A sweater from H&M.
Price: $29.99
Item: Sweater
Size Range: XXS to 4XL
Colour: Beige
Why you need to buy this: A beige cozy wool-blend sweater is a fall must-have!
This sweater can easily pair with a dozen outfits in your closet. Whether you want a casual look for working from home in your leggings or for a sharp look when you go into the office you can layer it over a dress shirt with slacks.
This piece is so versatile and even has a touch of trendy flair with its long wide sleeves.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.