Reformation Is Having Its Bi-Annual Sale & Here's 10 Items You Need In Your Closet (PHOTOS)
Shop until you drop! 🛍
Reformation's 2023 sale is here, and you can save some serious dough.
Reformation Canada clothes only go on sale twice a year, and their summer sale is kicking off on August 15 and will only be available for a limited time as quantities last.
The sale will feature plenty of styles, from workwear essentials to summer styles and fall finds, all marked down by 30%.
So if you're hunting for new work pants, a wedding guest dress, or a cozy sweater to embrace the inevitable style transition to fall, you can find a steal of a deal on their website or in person.
Canadians in Ontario can shop the sale in person at their two locations in Yorkville or the Yorkdale Shopping Mall.
Unfortunately, the rest of Canada will have to peruse the Reformation's website to have their brand-new discounted items shipped to their door.
Reformation is known for its chic, high-end clothing, which celebs frequently sport, so it's no surprise that their clothes are usually on the pricier end of the spectrum.
So if you've had your eye on an item, you may want to act now and save a couple of bucks! Here are ten items from the sale that you can purchase at a discount.
Enda Regenerative Wool Sweater
A woman wearing the Enda Regenerative Wool Sweater.
Sale price: $131.60
Original price:$188
Size range: XS to XL
Colour: Linen
Why you need to get It: This 100% wool sweater is a comfy and cozy basic that will pair with countless outfits in your wardrobe. You can style it with trousers for a more business-casual look or dress it down with a pair of jeans.
Mason Pant
A model wearing the Mason Pant.
Sale price: $180.60
Original price: $258
Size range: 0 to 12
Colour: Brown Plaid
Why you need to get it: If you're looking for a pair of nice dress pants to transition into the fall season on a budget, these pants are a perfect fit.
The Mason Pant is fitted at the waist with wide-leg trousers, and you can wear these at the office or out for drinks with the girls.
Varenne Cashmere Tank And Cardi Set
A model wearing the Varenne Cashmere Tank And Cardi Set.
Sale price: $229.60
Original price: $328
Size range: XS to XL
Colour: Oatmeal
Why you need to get it: This cashmere set is made from 90% recycled cashmere and comes with a fitted tank top and cardigan, so you're really getting two pieces of clothing for the price of one.
This set is versatile, and you'll be able to pair it with jeans, dress pants, or even lounging at home. But with the luxury of cashmere comes some extra steps in care, so remember that you'll need to dry-clean these items!
Sheri Linen Dress
A model wearing the Sheri Linen Dress.
Sale price: $222.60
Original price: $318
Size range: 0 to 12
Colour: Rosalie
Why you need to get it: Summer isn't over yet, and this stunning dress is perfect for a day in the sun. The Sheri Linen Dress has a fitted bodice with a full skirt and little lace details that will make you swoon.
It also has a curved neckline, so if you have a bigger chest, this will probably give your girls some good coverage.
Brenda Linen Top
A model wearing the Brenda Linen Top.
Sale price: $152.60
Original price: $218
Size range: 0 to 12
Colour: Blaire
Why you need to get it: This linen top is adorable for the end of summer, with lace details, bows, and adjustable straps to customize your perfect fit. This top is great for a day out running errands or heading for a night out of drinks and dinner.
Provence Silk Dress
A model wearing the Provence Silk Dress.
Sale price: $278.60
Original price: $398
Size range: XS to XL
Colour: Mineral
Why you need to get It: This silk charmeuse dress is the perfect slinky number for everyday wear or special occasions like weddings or a nice dinner out.
Elan Ultra High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
A model wearing the Elan Ultra High Rise Straight Leg Jeans.
Sale price: $152.60
Original price: $218
Size range: 23 to 31
Colour: Merritt
Why you need to get It: If you need a classic pair of blue jeans this fall, you can snag this pair for 30% off. This faded denim has pockets and a zipper fly with a straight style fit throughout.
Arco Cashmere Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater
A model wearing the Arco Cashmere Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater.
Sale price: $152.60
Original price: $218
Size range: XS to XL
Colour: Cocoa
Why you need to get It: This sleeveless cashmere turtleneck is effortlessly cool for the fall. You can pair it with countless outfits, and this brown colour is a great neutral to have in your closet.
Kathleen Dress
A model wearing the Kathleen Dress.
Sale price: $180.60
Original price: $258
Size range: XS to XL
Colour: White
Why you need to get it: This summer dress is a great staple to have in your wardrobe. It's airy, lightweight and mostly made of cotton, so you can stay breezy all summer long. It comes with adjustable straps, a scoop neckline with a fitted bodice and a relaxed skirt.
I'd wear this dress out to the farmers market or a casual lunch date.
Bea Skirt
A model wearing the Bea Skirt.
Sale price: $159.60
Original price: $228
Size range: 0 to 12
Colour: Poise
Why you need to get it: The end of summer is just around the corner, and depending on where you live, cooler weather is probably headed your way. This long-flowing skirt is the perfect item to help transition your outfits from summer to fall.
You can pair it with a sweater for colder nights or a tank top for warmer weather.