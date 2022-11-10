Reformation Is Opening A Toronto Flagship & You Can Try Your Outfits In 'Magic Wardrobes'
It's the brand's second-largest flagship in the world.
Calling all shopaholics! Reformation is opening a massive flagship store in Toronto this year, and it will offer a "first-of-its-kind customer-centric experience" for shoppers.
The LA-based sustainability-focused fashion retailer opened its first Canadian store in Yorkdale Mall in 2019, and the upcoming flagship is set to open in Yorkville in December. Not only will this be the brand's first Canadian flagship, but it will also be its second largest flagship in the world at 3,556 square feet, second only to Covent Garden in England.
Dressing rooms at Reformation.Courtesy of Reformation
"This will also be our first tech-driven retail concept in the market, which is a great way to add magic back to the shopping experience," Hali Borenstein, CEO at Reformation, said in a press release. "Through our one-of-a-kind technology, customers can spend more time getting to know the brand and the product compared to a typical retail experience."
The tech-driven concept is a mix of a virtual and physical shopping experience. There will be touchscreens throughout the store so you can select the size and colour of the clothing you want to try on and have it sent to a "magic wardrobe" in the dressing room.
The dressing rooms will be outfitted with personal touchscreens so you can order sizes and styles without leaving. You can even adjust the room's lighting to compliment your look.
As with all Reformation stores, the flagship will focus on sustainability and will feature recyclable materials, such as vintage furniture, reusable totes, and eco-friendly fabrics.
Reformation Flagship
Inside Reformation.
When: Opening December 2022
Address: 87 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Reformation is opening a massive flagship in Toronto with "magic wardrobes."