The 9 Best Stores In Ontario Were Just Revealed After A Tough 2021

If you're looking for the best "in-store experience." 👀🛍

Toronto Staff Writer
The 9 Best Stores In Ontario Were Just Revealed After A Tough 2021
Bsenic | Dreamstime, Al Robinson | Dreamstime

Attention all shoppers, a list of the best stores in Ontario just dropped, so if you're looking to hit the mall for some much-needed retail therapy, we know where you can start.

On Wednesday, January 19, Leger released its WOW study that reveal the best "in-store experiences" in the province after surveying 13,000 Ontarians to get their opinions on over 100 stores across 20 different sectors.

So, what were these stores graded on? The "WOW Index" measured retailers on their quality of products, store atmosphere, competitive prices, "employee courtesy," and more.

The survey also looked into a customer's "sense of belonging" at the store, which is based on how shoppers feel and whether or not they can relate to the store and vibe with its values, actions, and the image the store "conveys."

Of the 153 retailers that were included, here are the top nine that Ontarians are absolutely in love with:

  1. Lush
  2. Saje Natural Wellness
  3. Purdy's Chocolatier
  4. Nespresso
  5. Lee Valley Tools
  6. Yves Rocher
  7. M&M Food Market
  8. Ren's Pets
  9. Lego

According to the study, beauty stores, cannabis stores, men's clothing stores, specialty boutiques and pharmacies give shoppers the biggest sense of belonging.

"An excellent way for a retailer to create a sense of belonging is to positively contribute to its customers' quality of life," the study reads, and lists Saje Natural Wellness, Kiehl's, Nova Cannabis and Remedy's RX as stand-out stores.

Lululemon, Lego, and Lee Valley Tools ranked high for how happy their employees are (and how passionate they are about work, too) — which isn't an easy feat, considering the pandemic and all.

Meanwhile Lush, Yves Rocher and MAC's commitment to being a zero-waste retailer scored major points with customers since it aligned with their values and beliefs.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

