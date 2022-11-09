A Giant SHEIN Warehouse Just Opened In The GTA & Here's What It Means For Canadian Shoppers
The fashion retailer is going on a hiring spree!
If you love shopping at SHEIN, then you're in luck. The online retailer known for its affordable fashion has just opened a massive warehouse and office in the GTA, and it will have an impact on Canadian orders.
This is the company's first-ever distribution facility in the GTA as well as its new Canadian corporate office. The nearly 170,000-square-foot building is located at 10 Canfield Dr. in Markham and will help distribute fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products to customers across the country.
According to a press release, the new facility will reduce the need for international shipping and handling and cut delivery times, too. So Canadian shoppers will be able to get their orders faster.
SHEIN warehouse and office in the GTA.SHEIN Canada
SHEIN Canada drew in big crowds when it opened a pop-up store at Stackt Market in Toronto this summer. It was on for one weekend only and people lined up around the block to attend. Now, the company is putting down roots.
"We’re excited to continue to call the Greater Toronto Area home while creating new jobs in the community," Vito Zhong, General Manager of SHEIN Canada said in a press release.
"Our new facility will help us cut shipping times for Canadian customers and reduce the number of packages in the international shipping stream – delivering on two of our key business priorities."
Not only will the building serve as the new base for SHEIN Canada's corporate employees, distribution workers and support staff, it will also become the main distribution hub in Canada.
The company plans to hire for 200 corporate and warehouse positions by the end of 2023, and these jobs come with "competitive salaries and benefits."
There's no word of any more SHEIN pop-ups returning to Toronto just yet, but who knows what the future will hold.