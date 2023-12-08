A Shein Pop-Up Is Coming To Toronto For The Holidays & Here's What You Can Expect
It's in support of a Canadian charity, too!
A Shein Winter Wonderland pop-up experience is coming to Toronto and fans of the brand won't want to miss out on the festivities.
The three-day event will give Canadians a chance to shop a curated collection of clothing and accessories specifically meant for this holiday season.
Guests can browse between four categories: Cold Weather Classics, which will keep you comfortable, warm and chic during winter; Holiday Glam pieces that'll have you standing out at parties; The Cruise Collection, which offers must-have pieces for those planning a sunny getaway; and the Après Ski collection, which combines fashion and function for those hitting up the slopes.
As well, there will be some "sugary delights" for those who have a sweet tooth and you can pose for a cute photo-up moment with your new outfit.
"This exciting event will mark SHEIN’s second POP-UP store in Ontario and their first-ever holiday-themed shopping experience in Canada," says the brand.
The Winter Wonderland festivities will be taking place at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga from Friday, December 15, to Sunday, December 17, during mall hours.
The pop-up is in support of The Shoebox Project for Women, a Canadian charity whose mission is to uplift and empower women experiencing or at risk of homelessness through in-kind support, education, and community participation.
"We're thrilled to announce that this festive Pop-Up event is in support of The Shoebox Project, an organization dedicated to empowering marginalized women across Canada," says Shein. "During the event, guests will have the opportunity to choose from a selection of SHEIN items to place in a larger-than-life Shoebox installation."
Sounds like an event you won't want to miss!
