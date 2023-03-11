A SHEIN Pop-Up Is Coming To Toronto This Month & Here's What You Can Expect
The fashion retailer won't be in the city for long!
Get ready to shop because a SHEIN pop-up is coming to Toronto and you can get your hands on all sorts of stylish items. The fashion retailer is opening a temporary store in the city and here's what to expect.
The company, which is known for its affordable clothing, is hosting a pop-up at the Toronto Eaton Centre from March 23 to March 26, 2023.
SHEIN products are usually only available online so the pop-up is a unique opportunity to shop the selection in-person. It's geared towards "those looking to get a head start on finding their spring wardrobe must-haves at the most affordable price."
There will be two special collections available at the pop-up: EvoluSHEIN and SHEIN X. EvoluSHEIN items are "made with materials specially selected for their lower impact on the planet." The collection also supports social and environmental campaigns around the world.
SHEIN X showcases new, emerging designers while allowing them to keep their profit and ownership of their creations.
Other highlights of the pop-up include complimentary goodies such as bubble tea from the SHEIN cafe and SHEGLAM beauty gifts for shoppers who post on social media while in the shop. There are also gifts with purchase including totes.
This is the second time SHEIN has opened a pop-up in Toronto, with the first one taking place at Stackt Market last summer. The event drew large crowds so you might want to prepare for lineups at this pop-up as well.
The brand also opened a large warehouse in Markham in November 2022 to help distribute products to customers across the country.
The SHEIN pop-up will run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 23, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 24 and 25, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 26.
If you're looking to spruce up your spring wardrobe then this pop-up could be worth a visit.
SHEIN Pop-Up
When: March 23 to 26, 2023
Address: 220 Yonge St., Unit N125A, Toronto, ON - Level 1, North Side
Why You Need To Go: Shop for spring styles at this SHEIN pop-up in Toronto.