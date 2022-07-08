SHEIN Is Going To Have A Legit Store In Toronto, But It Will Be Open For One Weekend Only
The fashion retailer will be gone in a flash!
Attention all shoppers: SHEIN is coming to Toronto for a limited time only. So, if you're looking to shop the online store in person, you'll have to get in fast.
The affordable fashion retailer is coming to stackt market in one of its recycled shipping containers for its first-ever Canadian pop-up, and you'll be able to shop from their collection from July 15 to July 17.
The pop-up will offer "fashion, beauty and lifestyle products for women and curve, men, kids, pets, and the home." They will also unveil a brand new line called evoluSHEIN that's made from materials like "recycled polyester and forest-friendly viscose."
But, if you're not vibing with the stock they have in store, you can still browse their website and order online.
You can feel good about whatever damage you put on your card because, according to a press release, "all the products from the SHEIN pop-up will be donated to Toronto-based not-for-profit New Circles Community Services."
If you're not in the mood for shopping but still want to get a firsthand look at SHEIN IRL, the pop-up will also be offering some fun activities like a walk-in nail bar, interactive games, and a live DJ.
DJ Lissa Monet will be playing a set for shoppers on July 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and you can get a set of press-on nails done by TIPS Nail Bar + Beauty on July 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and on July 16 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Customers who participate in the pop-up activities will also get a "special discount" and be awarded up to four complimentary gifts.
If you're eager to get in, you can register for the event and look out for open spots to skip the line and shop early on the SHEIN Pop-Up campaign link.
SHEIN pop up
Price: Free entry
When: July 15 to July 17, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: 28 Bathurst St., Unit 3-101, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To shop this massive online retailer IRL and scoop up some free goodies.
