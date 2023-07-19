Taylor Swift & Nina Dobrev Have Rocked This Clothing Brand & The Pieces Are Cute AF (PHOTOS)
Have you ever wondered how celebs always look so put together and stylish?
Plenty of Hollywood A-listers have stylists and glam squads to thank for their primed and plucked appearances but not everyone can have a personal stylist to curate a fabulous wardrobe.
Thankfully you can find out where some of your favourite celebrities from Taylor Swift to Nina Dobrev fill their closets from shoes to summer dresses – and surprise, surprise a lot of celebs are wearing Reformation.
Reformation is a popular and expensive women's clothing store focused on sustainable garments where a dress can easily set you back $500 and a cute top could be upwards of $200.
So depending on your tax bracket, regularly shopping at this women's clothing store may not be in your budget other than the occasional splurge or window shopping (or a good online scroll).
But that doesn't mean you can't look at what celebs are wearing and possibly purchase an item or two yourself.
Celebrities including Lily James, Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy, director Greta Gerwig, Taylor Swift, DJ Mia Moretti, Nina Dobrev and even Meghan Markle have recently been spotted wearing pieces from Reformation.
Here are seven items from Reformation recently worn by celebs and how much it'll cost you to get a fabulously famous look.
Lily James: Georgi Block Heel Sandal
Item: Georgi Block Heel Sandal
Price: $398
Size range: 5 to 11
Where did this celeb wear it?: Lily James wore Reformation's Georgi Block Heel Sandal in white patent at Wimbledon on July 16. The Mamma Mia actress paired the heels with white and black striped pants and a matching shirt with an oversized navy blue blazer and stylish shades, according to a tweet.
The actress looked stunning in the sandal, and if you're looking to copy her look, you can snag the shoe on Reformation for $398.
Blue Ivy: Filis Denim Mini Dress
Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter wearing Reformation's Filis Denim Mini Dress.
Item: Filis Denim Mini Dress
Price: $258
Size range: 0 to 12
Where did this celeb wear it?: Blue Ivy Carter wore this dress in a picture with her mom Beyoncé, who posted it in an Instagram photo dump on July 16, 2023. The young celeb paired the dress with stylish shades, gold earrings and a gold necklace that spells out her name.
The stylish blue denim number is off the shoulder and designed to be fitted throughout and hit at mid-thigh, so if you're looking for a short blue denim dress this summer, you can steal a page from Blue Ivy's closet for $258.
Nina Dobrev: Lacey Dress
Item: Lacey Dress
Price: $348
Size range: 0 to 12
Where did this celeb where it?: Nina Dobrev was strutting down the streets of New York in this orange summer dress with her boyfriend, Shaun White, according to photos captured recently in the Daily Mail.
The flowing orange dress has a fitted bodice with puffy sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. The bottom of the dress is long and flowy with a side slit so you can show off a little leg.
Nina styled the look with white tennis shoes, sunglasses and a black cross-body bag. A perfect look for a summer night out, dinner or a wine tasting with the besties!
Greta Gerwig: Mason Pant & Boyfriend Sweater
Item: Mason Pant & Boyfriend Sweater
Price: $288 for the pants and $228 for the sweater
Size range: 0 to 12 for the pants, XS to XL for the sweater
Where did this celeb wear it?: In an image provided by Reformation, famous director Greta Gerwig, who most recently worked on the 2023 Barbie film, posed in Reformation's Mason Pant and Boyfriend Sweater.
The white and black striped sweater is oversized and slouchy for $228, and the Mason Pant in what appears to be the colour khaki is a pair of loose dress pants with a fitted waist that will also cost you $288.
So for this whole outfit, you'll have to be ready to spend about $516.
Mason Pant on the Reformation website & Boyfriend Sweater on the Reformation website
Taylor Swift: Amira Loafer Slingback
Item: Amira Loafer Slingback
Price: $348
Size range: 5 to 11
Where did this celeb wear it?: Taylor Swift was spotted wearing these stylish slingback loafers in New York in June 2023 while heading to Electric Lady Studios, according to Foot Wear News.
The Shake It Off singer paired the loafer sling-backs with black denim shorts and a floral corset-style top with black sunglasses for an effortlessly chic look.
DJ Mia Moretti: Iskra Two Piece
Item: Iskra Two Piece
Price: $428
Size range: 0 to 12
Where did this celeb wear it? Mia Moretti wore this two-piece outfit during her DJ set for #IconsofEataly series at Terra Los Angeles for a preview dinner, according to a Facebook post.
This set is simple and stunning with a strapless olive green linen top and long cream satin skirt. The outfit looks like the perfect get-up to explore the countryside of Italy or DJ all night long in.
So whatever event you have lined up, whether it's a dinner or special event, you can steal Moretti's look for $428.
Meghan Markle: Mason Linen Short
Item: Mason Linen Short
Price: $188
Size range: 0 to 12
Where did this celeb wear it?: Meghan Markle was spotted sporting these brown high-waisted linen shorts in Santa Barbara while leaving a building with her husband Prince Harry in late June 2023, according to the Daily Mail.
The former Suits actress styled the lightweight shorts with a white dress shirt, a chunky belt, slides, a white wide-brimmed hat and oversized sunglasses.
If you're looking to recreate the royal look, these shorts will cost you $188.