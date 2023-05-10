8 Dupes For Popular Aritzia Dresses That'll Keep You Cool & Breezy This Summer
You don't need to break the bank to look good. ☀️💸
Aritzia is known for its wide selection of dresses, with everything from flowy maxis to adorable minis that are perfect for summer.
However, if you're on a budget, you can find so many great Aritzia dupes for popular dresses from the brand, so you can look good without breaking the bank.
To help narrow down the search, we've taken the liberty of picking out some Aritzia dress dupes that are so good that no one will know the difference.
Whether you'll be hitting the courts, the beach, or dressing up for a night out, here are eight dupes you can get from other brands to save some money this summer.
Crochet midi dress
A crochet midi dress from Old Navy. Right: A crochet midi dress from Aritzia.
Details: Did someone say crochet? This crochet midi dress from Old Navy is an almost exact dupe of Aritzia's Wilfred Ephron Dress.
The dress would be perfect to wear as a beach coverup, but could also be worn as a day dress.
Both dresses are made from 100% cotton and feature a scoop neck, mid-length and sheer pattern.
While Aritzia's will set you back by $148, Old Navy's dress comes in at just $44.
Satin mini dress
A satin mini dress from Ardene. Right: A satin mini dress from Aritzia.
Details: Looking for the perfect going-out dress? This satin mini dress from Ardene is almost identical to the Aritzia's Sunday Best Shimmer Dress.
If looks aren't enough for you, the dresses feature a composition that's almost exactly the same, with Aritzia's dress made from 97% polyester and 3% elastane, while Ardene's dress is made from 98% polyester and 2% elastane.
They both also feature thin straps, a square neck, princess seams and an invisible zipper at the back.
Aritzia's dress costs $98, while Ardene's comes in at a cool $26.90.
Puff sleeve dress
A puff sleeve dress from Forever 21. Right: A puff sleeve dress from Aritzia.
Details: This smocked, puff sleeve dress from Forever 21 is a great dupe for Aritzia's Sunday Best Hadley Poplin Dress.
Both dresses feature puff sleeves with a babydoll design, as well as a smocked bodice and a square neckline.
Where they differ is in terms of composition — Aritzia's dress is made of 100% cotton, while Forever 21's dress is made from 95% polyester and 5% spandex.
However, the unbeatable price of the dress may make up for it. While Aritzia's dress costs $88, Forever 21's rings up at just $24.50.
Long sleeve smocked dress
A long sleeve smocked dress from Ardene. Right: A long sleeve smocked dress from Aritzia.
Details: Ardene proves once again it's the spot for finding a really good Aritzia dupe.
This smocked dress from the brand is an almost identical match to Aritzia's popular Tempest Dress, but costs a fraction of the price.
The mini dresses both feature a tiered design, with a square neck, smocked bodice, flowy long sleeves and a ruffled hem.
They're both also made from 100% polyester, and even come in similar prints. However, if floral's not your thing, don't fret — Ardene's dress also comes in pastel blue and black.
While Aritzia's dress costs $168, Ardene's dress rings up at under $50, costing $44.90.
Corset midi dress
A corset midi dress from Dynamite. Right: A corse midi dress from Aritzia.
Details: This corset midi dress from Dynamite is a great alternative to Aritzia's Sunday Best Viola Midi Dress.
Both dresses feature a bustier style with thin straps, a front slit and smocking at the waist. They also come in similar colours.
They feature slightly different constructions, with Aritzia's dress made from 100% viscose, while Dynamite's is made from 45% rayon and 55% viscose.
However, Dynamite's dress is definitely easier on your wallet, ringing up at $69.95 compared to Aritzia's $110.
Tennis dress
A tennis dress from Abercrombie. Right: A tennis dress from Aritzia.
Details: It's tennis season! If you'll be hitting the courts, you don't need to shell out big bucks for a cute 'fit.
This tennis-appropriate mini dress from Abercrombie & Fitch is a nearly perfect dupe for Aritzia's TnaLIFE Singles Dress.
Both dresses have a one-shoulder design and are made with polyester and elastane.
However, while Abercrombie's dress comes with a lower price ($69.60 vs. Aritzia's $98) it also comes with handy built in shorts perfect for running around.
Tank midi dress
A tank midi dress from Ardene. Right: A tank midi dress from Aritzia.
Details: For the perfect everyday dress, look no further than Ardene.
The brand's tank midi dress is a perfect dupe for Aritzia's popular Market Slit Dress, but costs less than half the price.
The dresses look nearly identical, with a square neckline and an A-line, flowy skirt with a side slit.
They do differ slightly in terms of materials, with Aritzia's dress made mostly from Tencel Lyocell (a fabric said to be similar to rayon) while Ardene's is mostly made from polyester.
Still, Ardene's price definitely makes the dupe worth it, costing just $22.90, compared to Aritzia's $78.
Bodycon Dress
A halter bodycon dress from Reitmans. Right: A halter bodycon dress from Aritzia.
Details: Everyone needs the perfect LBD in their wardrobe. However, you don't have to spend a lot to get a nice one.
This halter bodycon dress from Reitmans is a great dupe for Aritzia's Sclupt Knit Criss Cross Midi Dress, but will cost you a lot less.
Both dresses feature a thick halter strap neckline, with a ribbed knit and bodycon fit. They differ slightly in composition, with Aritzia's dress made from 99% nylon and 1% elastane, while Reitmans is made from 80% viscose, 18% nylon, and 2% elastane.
However, the price difference definitely makes up for it — while Aritzia's dress costs $128, Reitmans is just $56.17.
Happy shopping!