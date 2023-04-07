A TikToker Is Praising Aritzia's Under-The-Radar Sale Section & Says She Got 5 Items For $140
If you're shopping in-store at Aritzia Canada or only looking at new Aritzia clothing collections, you could be missing out on some seriously sweet discounts.
A TikToker posted a video praising Aritzia's lesser-known online sale section, noting that she scored quite the deal.
"Why aren't more people talking about the Aritzia online sales?" TikToker @taylordonoghuee says in a recent video.
"I just ordered five things from Aritzia for $140," she says. "And one of them was the viral flare long jumpsuit."
As Donoghue notes in the clip, Aritzia's online sale section is where you'll find tons of heavily discounted items, with some things marked over 50% off.
Unlike Aritzia's Clientele Sale or other sale events, the online sale section isn't seasonal, meaning you can check it pretty much as often as you like to find sweet deals on Aritzia clothing.
In the video, Donoghue shared that some of the items she scored on sale include the Babaton Squareneck Cropped Tank, which was marked down by over 50%, and the Divinity Kick Flare Jumpsuit, which is regularly priced at $98 but that she got for $49.
@taylordonoghuee
5 things for $140 is unheard of at Aritiza I cannot wait to film a haul when this all comes in
As her haul shows, the sale section isn't just home to out-of-season pieces or products that may not be selling — rather, you can find coveted Aritzia items like jackets, slip dresses and bodysuits.
Some commenters on the clips expressed their surprise at the year-round sale section while others shared the deals they were able to score.
"HOW are you finding this on their website? I definitely did not see this," wrote one person.
"Last month I got 5 things for $60, it was insane," said another.
"I literally just bought 8, EIGHT items for less than $130!!!" someone else wrote.
Others joked that Donoghue needed to keep the under-the-radar sale section a secret.
"Shhhhh stop talking about it," wrote one commenter.
"Ok I saw this so you can delete this now before it goes viral and sells everything out, thank you," wrote another.
While it may be too late in regards to the post going viral, there are still tons of deals available in Aritzia's online sale section.
Some of the best deals currently available include high-waisted Aritzia leggings for $34, down from $68, chic summer dresses from Wilfred (with many ringing up at under $60), and leather pants similar to the Melina pants for $78, down from $148.
While the sale section might be missing a few more sizes than the regular-priced clothing, you can filter the section by size, product, brand and discount to make sure you're getting the best deals.
It's worth noting that anything discounted by 50% off or more is final sale, as per Aritzia's return policy (hence the name "Final Sale Section"). Other items that aren't 50% off or more can be returned for a store credit.
While the sale section can really only be found online, those who want to get a deal on Aritzia clothing IRL can head to one of the Aritzia outlets, which can be found in multiple locations in Canada.
If you're holding out for the exclusive Aritzia Clientele Sale, the promotion typically runs in the summer and winter, so, unfortunately, you'll still have a bit of waiting to do.